Hatters boss to make a late decison on Chelsea star Brown

Luton chief Graeme Jones will make a late decision on whether to use on-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown for the first time in the Championship this weekend.

The 22-year-old left Stamford Bridge for Kenilworth Road on deadline day, signing a season-long deal, as he missed Saturday’s trip to Cardiff City, but played 66 minutes in the 3-1 win over Ipswich Town in midweek.

Brown starred during his time on the pitch, oozing class in setting up Lloyd Jones’ first goal for the club, while running the game at times.

When asked if he will be involved against the West Bromwich Albion, Jones said: “He can play for an hour, but he’s on second day recovery today, so it’s really difficult to be exact with how he feels.

“He’s a little bit stiff, but that’s normal for anyone who plays on a Tuesday night.

“So we’ll just see how they come in tomorrow and make some decisions then.”

Brown’s start on Tuesday night was his first since being on loan at Brighton in January 2018, after missing almost all of last season with various injuries.

He knows himself he needs a bit more match practice to reach top speed, adding: “I wouldn’t say I’m 100 per cent because my calves were gone on about 60 minutes.

“But other than that, fitness-wise I’m in a good shape.

“I just need to get more matches under my belt and I’ll be fine.”