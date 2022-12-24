Hatters boss to make his mind up on the future of Luton's loan rangers

Carlos Mendes Gomes has been in terrific form for Fleetwood Town

Luton boss Rob Edwards will mull over just what course of action is the best to take with Town’s players who have been loaned out this season.

The Hatters sent a number of their squad to clubs lower down the footballing echelon with varying levels of success, attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes the stand-out performer, having scored six goals in 17 outings for League Fleetwood Town.

Forward Josh Neufville has been a regular with Sutton United of League Two, making 27 appearances so far, while Dion Pereira, has played 16 times for Bradford City, netting once.

The same can’t be said for Admiral Muskwe, Elliot Thorpe and Aribim Pepple, the trio making just eight league starts between them for Fleetwood, Burton Albion and Grimsby.

Striker John McAtee, also at Grimsby, is expected to remain at Blundell Park after just recovering from a shoulder injury, while Avan Jones has only just started a one month spell with National League South outfit Welling United.

Town do have recall clauses should they wish to bring their players back to Kenilworth Road, but Edwards said: “We’ve been able to discuss them a bit and I think it’s important we take every individual case, every individual person on their own merits.

"We have to make sure we get the right thing for them.

"There will be some that it’s going well for at the moment, they’re getting lots of game time, scoring goals or whatever it might be.

"Then there’s one or two others that might be having a bit more of a difficult time but what we have to try and do is try and get things right for that individual.

"To call people back sometimes could be to their detriment and their development could stutter because they’re playing out at their loan club and then if we call people back and not give them the game time they were getting, it can stunt their growth.

"We have constant discussions about that, we will be going through that about some of the lads who are out on loan at the moment so we’re well aware of them.

"We try and take it on an individual basis and think what’s the right thing for that individual.

"Then of course we have to think about the football club as well because ultimately the club comes first.

"If someone can come back and help us, it’s something we can have a look at.

"If we think the right thing is for them to stay out and get another 20 games, continue to do well and then look for next season, then that is obviously great as well.