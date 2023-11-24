Hatters boss unaffected by Everton's 10-point deduction in battle to stay up
Luton boss Rob Edwards isn’t allowing the points deduction handed out to fellow Premier League side Everton affect his thinking at all in the Hatters’ battle to stay up this term.
The Toffees were hit with a 10-point penalty during the recent international break after being found guilty of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.
The punishment, which was the biggest in the competition's history, saw Sean Dyche’s side drop into the relegation zone and are now 19th in the table, with the Hatters climbing out of the bottom three to sit in 17th.
Everton have confirmed they will appeal the decision, and such was their form in recent weeks, that a win over Manchester United on Sunday, coupled with Town not defeating Crystal Palace tomorrow, would see them back above the Hatters once more.
Asked for his reaction on it, Edwards said: “I’m obviously aware of it but I haven’t really given it a second’s thought if I’m honest.
"It’s not nice, no-one wants to see points deductions, but if we don’t do our job then it doesn’t matter at all, as they could be ahead of us again by the weekend if we don’t take care of our business.
“So I haven’t really allowed it to affect my thinking or the players at all, so it doesn’t matter.
"I don’t know all the facts anyway, is there an appeal? If there’s an appeal things could change anyway, so it doesn’t really matter.
"Nobody likes to see it, the deductions. We want rules to be adhered to of course, but the deduction, it hurts.
"It doesn’t affect us, we’ve got to take care of our own business.”