Hatters boss unfazed if Luton receive bids for their stars during transfer window

Luton forward Carlton Morris joined the club in the summer

Luton boss Rob Edwards isn’t overly worried if the club were to receive any bids for their star players during the January transfer window.

Following a good start to the season and in particular, a wonderful Christmas period that has seen Town rise up into play-off contention once more, it could be that some of the Hatters’ squad are sought after by teams higher up the footballing echelon before the deadline passes at the end of the month.

Club record signing Carlton Morris would no doubt be attracting some suitors after reaching double figures in just 24 league appearances with a double in the 3-0 win at QPR, while although Elijah Adebayo hasn’t hit the heights he did last term, where he scored 17 goals, he would still no doubt be of interest.

It’s the same with Scottish international midfielder Allan Campbell, who has been brilliant since moving down south from Motherwell in the summer of 2021, while centre half Tom Lockyer’s magnificently consistent form saw him head to the World Cup recently as well.

When asked about any of his players being the subject of any concrete offers, Edwards said: “I think we’ve got more than two very good strikers in Cam (Jerome) and Cauley (Woodrow) and Cornsy (Harry Cornick) as well.

“I understand that those two have got some of the headlines and have played a bit more minutes than one or two others, but we’ve got fantastic options at that end of the pitch.

“We’ll have to see, it’s all been quiet at the moment.