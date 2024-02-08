Hatters boss up for Premier League Manager of the Month award as Town striker is in the running for player prize
Luton boss Rob Edwards has been nominated for the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month award for January.
The Hatters chief led his side to one win and two draws from the three top flight matches that took place, the stand-out result seeing Town hammer Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 at Kenilworth Road, also gaining a crucial point when drawing 1-1 Burnley earlier in the month. Edwards also masterminded the Hatters through to the FA Cup fifth round as well, as he finds himself up against the top three managers, Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Pep Guardiola (Man City) and Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) for the honour.
When getting his nomination, the statement said: “It was an unbeaten month for Edwards, who guided Luton Town out of the relegation zone with four points from a possible six. The highlight for the Hatters was a thumping 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, their biggest ever in the Premier League.” Voting is open here until 12:00 GMT on Monday for supporters, which will then be combined with a panel of football experts to decide the winner, announced next Friday at 12am.
Meanwhile, striker Elijah Adebayo has been nominated for the EA Sports Player of the Month award. The 26-year-old netted his first Premier League hat-trick, Luton’s first in the top-flight since Lars Elstrup’s treble against Norwich in September 1990, as he faces competition from Liverpool’s Conor Bradley, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Diogo Jota of Liverpool, Arsenal’s Gabriel and Tottenham’s Richarlison. To vote for Adebayo, head to the Premier League website or award sponsor’s EA SPORTS as the winner will be announced on Friday, February 16 at 11am.