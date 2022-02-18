Hatters boss urges fans to join in tribute for 'fantastic supporter' Barry Lake who tragically died ahead of Birmingham game

Luton's players line up at Birmingham last weekend

Luton boss Nathan Jones has paid tribute to Hatters fan Barry Lake who tragically died ahead of the club's match at Birmingham City last weekend.

The Town fan suffered a cardiac arrest at a pub in the city last weekend, with a minutes applause now being planned in the 75th minute during tomorrow's home clash against West Bromwich Albion.

Jones said: "It is tragic news and we’re sad to hear that.

"Our thoughts go out to his family from everyone at the football club and the football staff.

"We know he was a fantastic supporter and it’s just really, really sad.

"The minutes applause will be fitting for a real good, sound and strong Hatter."

A statement from Loyal Luton Supporters' Club chairman Kevin Rouse said: "As many of you are aware there was tragic news on Saturday regarding a fellow Hatter who sadly lost his life while travelling to watch Luton play in Birmingham.

"Barry Lake was a devoted Luton supporter and are all saddened that despite the efforts of many around him he passed away.

"Loyal Luton Supporters' Club is supporting the call that all supporters at Saturday's game versus West Brom stand and join the applause during the 75th minute in memory and celebration of Barry's life.