Hatters boss wanted to keep midfielder Tunnicliffe at Luton

Ryan Tunnicliffe on the ball for Luton at Chelsea last season

Town boss Nathan Jones admitted he had wanted to see midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe remain at Kenilworth Road this season.

The 28-year-old ended his two year stint with the Hatters last week, heading to League One Portsmouth after playing 68 times and scoring three goals for Luton.

Although he only started 17 Championship games for Town during the 2020-21 campaign, Jones offered the former Manchester United youngster a new deal to stay in Bedfordshire, but he turned it down to move to Fratton Park, insisting it was time to enjoy his football once more.

Speaking about his exit, Jones said: “It’s sad as I would have liked Tunni to have stayed and really given it a go.

“Some people choose certain things, we’re fully respectful of that and I wish them all the best.

“Tunni did really well for us, he came in at a difficult time when we were probably looking to maybe move him on and bring something else in, but he didn't want to, he wanted to knuckle down, he believed in his own ability and he did fantastically well for us.

“I really enjoyed working with Ryan, I really did, I found him a pleasure to work with.