Hatters boss wants another wonderful month

Luton boss Nathan Jones has urged his side to put another stunning month together as they looked to cement their place in the League One promotion race during December.

The Hatters claimed 10 points from a possible 12 in November, following up a haul of 15 from 18 in October, which has seen the Town chief nominated in the manager of the month award on both occasions.

Luton have a potential 15 point up for grabs before the new year commences, with home games against Fleetwood and Burton Albion, plus trips to Coventry, Scunthorpe and Walsall, as Jones said: “We want a good month again.

"We’ve been in good form and for me to be nominated for the last two months means that the team and the club is in a good place, and moving forward.

“That’s what we want from everybody as it’s not the team, it’s basically the full team and how the results are, so we’ve been in a good place.

“We’ve taken 25 points in the last two months, from 30, that’s wonderful, wonderful so if we can have that kind of return in the next two months, we’ll be in a wonderful position.”

Standing in the Hatters’ way of getting December off to a perfect start is a Cod Army side who have already won 5-0 and 4-0 at Scunthorpe and Doncaster respectively this season.

Former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton is at the helm after taking over in April and on facing the one-time Newcastle and Rangers player, Jones said: “We’re looking forward to testing ourselves against Fleetwood at the weekend as we do everyone.

“I haven’t come up against Joey, his career was far more illustrious than mine was, so I’ve had to wait until now to come up against him really.

“It’s his first job and he’s doing a real good job there in terms of where they are.

“They’re a very difficult side to play against and I’m that’s what they’ll be at the weekend.”

During Town’s last home game against Bradford, where it was goalless for almost half an hour before the Hatters scored three times in 10 minutes to eventually run out 4-0 winners, Jones hailed the hosts' ‘patient' and 'educated’ supporters.

He knows they will their full backing once more this afternoon as they bid to make it nine wins from 11 unbeaten home matches this season, adding: “We need our fans regardless of result or competition or the way the flow of the game is going.

“What we’ve got to make sure is that we’re at it though.

"We’ve got patient fans here, I don’t know how Fleetwood are going to set up, or what they’re going to do coming here, so it’s not like I’m saying we have to be patient, we might not have to be, it might be a different type of game.

“We’re going to need the fans as they’re amazing here, we’ve given them real good performances, so hopefully we can do that Saturday.”