Town defender James Bree is reportedly a wanted man this transfer window

Luton boss Rob Edwards would love to keep defender James Bree at the club but is aware there is a possibility the former Aston Villa full back, who is out of contract in the summer, could leave Kenilworth Road during the transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who joined Town on loan initially back in August 2019, making the move permanent the following summer under previous manager Nathan Jones, has gone on to play 141 times for the Hatters, scoring once.

However, it’s the quality of his set-plays and deliveries from the right flank that have caught the eye during his time at Luton, as he showed once more in this afternoon’s 3-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, with a brilliant free kick that saw Elijah Adebayo thump home a header to put the hosts 2-0 up.

In the last week, it has been rumoured that the defender was on the wish-list of Premier League Fulham though, while fellow top flight club Southampton, where Jones is now in charge, were also linked with a move a few days ago too.

Asked if there had been any concrete interest from the Saints, Edwards, said: “There’s nothing that I know of at the moment, but like I said before, nothing would surprise me because he’s a really good player and obviously he’ll be out of contract in the summer.

"But I don’t know, I’m not aware of anything at the moment.

“With his situation, there’s always that possibility but what we’ll always do is try and make sure we do what’s right for the football club, and there’s an individual within that, a human being in that as well.

“If an opportunity for that person to be able to improve, kick on and go forward, and if it’s right for the football club, then we’ll always look at that.

“But there’s always a lot of parties involved in these things and it has to be right for everyone.

“He knows what I think of him, I think he’s a top lad and a top player.

"Of course we’d love to keep him at this football club."

When asked about his assist today, Edwards added: “His set-pieces are as good as anything that I’ve probably seen, or I’ve worked with.

"He’s a real asset in that respect, but he’s a good footballer as well.