Hatters boss wants to ensure Luton are an 'exciting' side to watch as he seeks more creativity following Boro loss

New Luton boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Luton boss Rob Edwards has vowed to ensure his Town side are an ‘exciting’ outfit to watch after his first game in charge ended with a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Although scoring a magnificent opener through Jordan Clark’s individual effort just after the half hour, the Hatters struggled to ever really get going as an attacking force at the Riverside Stadium, with just 35 per cent possession.

Advertisement

They created little throughout the 90 minutes as well, Alfie Doughty fizzing one attempt over early on, Tom Lockyer also volleying wide when unmarked in the second period, with their only other effort seeing Allan Campbell charge down goalkeeper Zack Steffen’s clearance which flew into the side-netting.

Edwards, who has been at the helm for just under a month now after replacing Nathan Jones, wants to see an improvement in the upcoming matches, saying: “We didn’t create enough in that second half for my liking.

“Every single game whether it’s away, it doesn’t matter where it is, we want to have that attacking threat, we want to be exciting to watch.

“I thought at times, especially in that first half, you could see the forward runs, you can see a real intent in our play.

Advertisement

“We know we’ve got good delivery from set-pieces and people that are winning to attack the ball, so I’m expecting a threat from set-pieces, but I want a little bit more in that open play now.

“But what I will say is, Middlesbrough are a very good team, they’re in good form, they’re well coached, they will cause a lot of teams problems as we know.

Advertisement

“I have to say the lads gave us everything.

"Of course we want more, we’ll always strive to keep pushing and demanding more, but when they give everything for the badge and this club, that’s all we can ask.”

Advertisement

With a number of players still on the injured list, Edwards didn’t make any changes to the side picked by interim boss Mick Harford in Luton’s last game ahead of the international break, a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United at Kenilworth Road.

He also kept the same formation as well, the Hatters operating with three at the back as they have done for the majority of the campaign, as the boss added: “I think we’ve tried to keep a lot of the stuff that we’re very, very good at.

Advertisement

"We have tried to make a few tweaks and in one game there’ll be little bits there we’re really pleased with and you can see what we’ve worked on, and one or two areas where I think we can be better.

"I know we’ve got the quality to be able to do that as well, so it’s really good as it gives us a bit more of a focus going forward.

Advertisement

“We’re hopefully get one or two back fairly soon, but the bodies that we have at the moment are the ones we’ve got.