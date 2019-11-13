Hatters boss wants Town to be more courageous in fight to stay up

Luton chief Graeme Jones wants his side to show more courage in their fight against relegation this season.

The Hatters slumped to a fourth straight league defeat when going down to a 3-0 reverse at Reading on Saturday, the first time they have done so since Town were a League Two side in the 2014-15 season, when they went on lose seven successive matches.

They still remain out of the drop zone though, one point above Middlesbrough, as a defiant Jones said: “Days like today are going to happen, where are we in the league? Fourth bottom still?

“Wigan got beat, we’re in a fight, nothing’s changed.

“We have to dust ourselves down, we have to relish the challenge, we have to move forward.

“We have to show courage, which we didn’t do today and look forward to the challenge. That’s what where we are.”

Registering a victory will be easier said than done, with Luton at home to promotion-chasing Leeds United after the international break.

Jones added: “If you can’t look forward to those games then what was the point of getting promoted?

“We need to start the game with a completely different outlook, mentally we’ve been starting games with our glass has been half full, if we concede, what are we going to do?

"I’ve never asked for that.

"I’ve spoken about front foot football, being positive, taking responsibility.

"Today we didn’t and against Leeds I can assure you, we better."