Hatters boss wants Town's behaviour to be 'spot on' after Luton are fined £10,000 by the FA

Luton boss Rob Edwards has urged his players to make sure their on-field behaviour is ‘spot on’ after the club were hit with a £10,000 fine by the FA for ‘surrounding a match official’ earlier this week.

The incident happened in the 1-0 defeat against Burnley last month, as referee Jeremy Simpson awarded a penalty for handball against Gabe Osho, with an irate Tom Lockyer sent off for his persistent arguing both before and after the spot-kick was converted by Ashley Barnes.

A statement from the FA said: “Luton Town has been fined £10,000 after its players surrounded a match official during the EFL Championship game against Burnley FC on Saturday 18 February 2023.

Luton were found guilty of surrounding referee Jeremy Simpson in the 1-0 defeat to Burnley recently

“The club admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 77th minute, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed the fine during a hearing.”

When asked about the fine this afternoon, Edwards, who saw assistant Richie Kyle dismissed after a brawl between both dug-outs in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Swansea City, admitted he has spoken to his squad in the hope of it not happening again.

He said: “I’m not going to comment on it, it is what it is.

"I think it’s the second time it’s happened and we know the rules.

"We’ve got to make sure we get our behaviour spot on and that’s on the touchline and on the pitch.

"It’s hard at times as emotions run high, but we knew that one was coming.

“I always touch on it and we’ve just got to make sure that in those moments that we try and refrain.

"If it needs to be dealt with then the captain can deal with it.