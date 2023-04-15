Hatters boss warns Town ahead of another 'banana skin' test against Rotherham

Luton boss Rob Edwards has warned both players and supporters not to slip up on yet another banana skin that is ahead of them in the shape of Rotherham United this afternoon.

The Millers have had an impressive first season back in the second tier so far, sitting four points clear of the relegation zone, with six matches remaining.

They had to change manager in September 2022 too, Paul Warne leaving for League One Derby County after six years at the helm, and Matt Taylor arriving from League One Exeter City to take over.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

With Town going up against another side whom many expected them to beat in managerless Blackpool on Monday, falling behind on 28 minutes and then hitting back to triumph 3-1, then ahead of this contest, Edwards said: “I maintained it throughout the week before that game.

"All of the signs were pointing to a real banana skin in terms of where we are in the league, where they are, the new manager thing, freedom for them, we are at home, all our fans are expecting us to just turn up and win, and you can sense that around the stadium as well.

“I get it, I understand it.

“The previous home game before that was Watford, everyone knows what that means.

"Nobody had to get up for that and the atmosphere was incredible, the best I’ve experienced.

"And then it was, okay, where is the life going to come from in this game?

"We know we’ve got to try and give back to the fans as well there’s going to be times and we need to get the supporters to get us going as well, so it was always going to be a really tough one that.

"We’ve got to learn from it.

"It took us a little while to get going, but we did, thankfully.

"Rotherham have done great this year, that’s obviously taken over from a manager that’s done really well at that football club.

"But when they have been in the Championship it’s been hard for them to stay there.

"So where they are right now, he’s done a fantastic job.

"They’re coming off the back of some really brilliant results and performances, beating West Brom, and really hard for point away at Norwich.

"That, in itself, shows just how difficult this test is going to be for us.

"They are fighting, so if anyone thinks it’s just going to be easy, I need them to think again.

"It’s not this is the Championship, it’s going to be a really difficult game and no one can assume anything.

"We’ve got to be right at it to get anything from it.”

Town can go into the game in some real goalscoring form though, having netted three for the first time at home since Edwards took over on Monday, while also scoring twice in the 2-0 win over fierce rivals Watford too.

The boss added: “Scoring goals is key, isn’t it.

"Getting three during the Easter period was nice, there was obviously the shut-out, where we weren’t able to score against Millwall.

"But a couple of goals against Watford before that, and I think everyone will agree – the people that have seen the games – we were probably due a few more than what we got in some of those games.

“I think against Bristol City, even going back as far as Preston away, we have been creating good chances, but we haven’t maybe been as ruthless as we’d like to have been.

"I’ve never been concerned because we had created the chances, and that’s the most important thing.

"Players in the right places and hopefully getting the ball into those areas, we’ve done that pretty consistently, but it’s always great to score a few.