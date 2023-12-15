Hatters boss welcomes three key players back to his squad for Cherries trip
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luton boss Rob Edwards is able to welcome back three key players to his squad from the 2-1 defeat to champions Manchester City last Sunday with Chiedozie Ogbene, Gabe Osho and Issa Kabore all available once more.
Irish international Ogbene missed the contest against the treble-winners after suffering with an ankle injury, as a knee problem ruled Osho out, with Kabore ineligible against his parent club. It meant that Ryan Giles returned to the starting line-up to play in the left wingback berth, while Jacob Brown continued in the wide left attacking role he had been utilised in for the 4-3 defeat to Arsenal.
On the trio’s return, Edwards said: “Chieo’s back and available which is good news for us. Gabe Osho as well. Issa Kabore is available again, so we’ve got a few which is good. We said over the next few weeks we’d be getting something back to like full strength which is a real positive.”
Although Ogbene can feature, Edwards admitted the summer signing from Rotherham United, who has made such an impact since arriving, is still not fully fit just yet.
He continued: “Not quite, but he’s available, which is good. I’ve been delighted with the front three, whoever we’ve picked, whoever’s started, whoever’s come on, really, really good options for us now. You look at the threat, different types of players, different qualities each game. We’re going to need something different, but we all know that we’ve got to be able to run really, really hard, that’s what I’ve loved about us in the last couple of games.”
Meanwhile, on the returning Kabore, who is another starting to flourish in the top flight this term, Edwards added: “It’s really pleasing, I was delighted with Gileo and his performance as well (against City). I know we talked about where he may play and where I do see his best position, but I thought he was really good, a really focused performance against City.
"It’s great to have Issa back as well, it gives us more strength in depth in those areas. We’re getting athleticism and I think he’s been improving week on week in the league, really growing into it as well, so good to have him back.”
One player who won’t feature is Cauley Woodrow, although the forward is now being put through his paces at the Brache, Edwards adding: “He’s trained, full training now for the last couple of days. I’m not going to involve him in the squad this week, I don’t want to push him too quickly and take any unnecessary risks. He’ll do some work here at home tomorrow and then he’ll be available going forward.”