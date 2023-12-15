Hatters boss welcomes three key players back to his squad for Cherries trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards is able to welcome back three key players to his squad from the 2-1 defeat to champions Manchester City last Sunday with Chiedozie Ogbene, Gabe Osho and Issa Kabore all available once more.

Irish international Ogbene missed the contest against the treble-winners after suffering with an ankle injury, as a knee problem ruled Osho out, with Kabore ineligible against his parent club. It meant that Ryan Giles returned to the starting line-up to play in the left wingback berth, while Jacob Brown continued in the wide left attacking role he had been utilised in for the 4-3 defeat to Arsenal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the trio’s return, Edwards said: “Chieo’s back and available which is good news for us. Gabe Osho as well. Issa Kabore is available again, so we’ve got a few which is good. We said over the next few weeks we’d be getting something back to like full strength which is a real positive.”

Issa Kabore is available for Luton once more this week - pic: Liam Smith

Although Ogbene can feature, Edwards admitted the summer signing from Rotherham United, who has made such an impact since arriving, is still not fully fit just yet.

He continued: “Not quite, but he’s available, which is good. I’ve been delighted with the front three, whoever we’ve picked, whoever’s started, whoever’s come on, really, really good options for us now. You look at the threat, different types of players, different qualities each game. We’re going to need something different, but we all know that we’ve got to be able to run really, really hard, that’s what I’ve loved about us in the last couple of games.”

Meanwhile, on the returning Kabore, who is another starting to flourish in the top flight this term, Edwards added: “It’s really pleasing, I was delighted with Gileo and his performance as well (against City). I know we talked about where he may play and where I do see his best position, but I thought he was really good, a really focused performance against City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s great to have Issa back as well, it gives us more strength in depth in those areas. We’re getting athleticism and I think he’s been improving week on week in the league, really growing into it as well, so good to have him back.”