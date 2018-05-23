Hatters boss will do all he can to keep squad together

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has vowed to do all he can to ensure that no players leave the club over the summer.

In previous transfer windows, the Hatters have seen interest mount for a number of their star players, forcing them to fend off several bids.

We do not want anyone to leave, we’re delighted with what we have. Nathan Jones

They lost Cameron McGeehan, Jack Marriott and Isaac Vassell last season, but speaking before defender Dan Potts was linked with a move to Championship side Wigan Athletic yesterday, Jones said: “We will do everything we can, everyone who’s under contract, we’re happy for them to be here.

“We do not want anyone to leave, we’re delighted with what we have.”

One player who has often been linked with a move away from Kenilworth Road is young defender James Justin.

The 19-year-old was restricted to just 22 appearances last season, losing his place in the England U20s, with Premier League Brighton tipped to have come in for him during January.

On Justin staying, Jones said: “We hope so, but what we have to make sure is that we don’t stand in any of these people’s way if something comes up.

“James gave us another year last year and was excellent in terms of his attitude and everything he did and we’re delighted to have him, but we want to make sure that he keeps moving forward.

“Now hopefully that is with Luton, with a view to furthering his career with us, but you never know. All I’m saying is, we will endeavour to keep every single player that we have here, because we’ve built it and we want to build.”

Another player who Jones had to turn down bids for in January was teenage centre half Akin Famewo, who made just one start last season, that during the 2-0 defeat at Chesterfield in January.

Jones added: “We’ve had no other interest in Akin apart from January and we like all of our younger players here, but they have to buy into what we want to do. So the door’s open for Akin to do well enough to get in the first team, it’s down to him.”