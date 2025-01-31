Hatters boss will guard against rushing new signing Naismith into too much due to his injury lay-off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield admitted he will have to guard against rushing Kal Naismith into too much straight away due to the January signing’s lack of football in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old penned a loan deal at Kenilworth Road from Bristol City until the end of the season and is expected to be in the match-day squad that heads to Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow afternoon. Although he was on the bench for the Robins’ last three fixtures ahead of his return to a club he made 68 appearances for in 18 months earlier in his career, named Player of the Season before departing, Naismith was an unused substitute each time, which means his last first team action was over two months ago on November 5 due to injury, with just seven outings in total this campaign.

It was the same last term, Naismith not playing after November 29 due to a hamstring problem, as he only featured 52 times in total for City after leaving Kenilworth Road for Ashton Gate in the summer of 2022. Asked if he will take his lack of football into account when deciding just how much to use him, Bloomfield said: “Quite possibly, because he hasn't played loads and loads of football so it would be naive of us to rush him into too much.

Kal Naismith remonstrates with an official during his first spell with Luton - pic: Liam Smith

"He’s going to be involved as he’s a really good player and a really good character, but we’re going to have to make sure it’s right for Kal as well. Players in their 30s are not players in their 20s anymore, especially when they’ve had injuries, so you have to make sure that their training load, and the way you look after them, is right.

"Football’s an individual game now. You have to make sure that in terms of their loading that it’s right for the individual and what we do for Kal Naismith is not the same as what we do for Mark McGuinness and Zack Nelson and Reuell Walters, it’s just different. But he’s here to make an impact and we’re really pleased to have him.”

Although he has had some fitness issues recently, Bloomfield feels that qualities that Naismith will bring to a defence that has shipped 48 goals so far this season, the third worst in the entire division, will be a huge plus in what has become swiftly become a relegation battle this term. He continued: “I think Kal’s authority and history with the football club, his influence in the dressing room, affection and relationship with the supporters, quality on the ball, leadership on the pitch, knowhow, been there, done it, done it for this club, done it in the league, all of those bits apply which is why he was a really good signing for us. He’s a great guy, a real, real good person and someone we’re really pleased to have.”

With Luton favouring a back four since Bloomfield took over, and only having Amari’i Bell, Alfie Doughty and Joe Johnson as out and out options to play in on the left of that formation, then Naismith will clearly add some much-needed competition for places. It also means that Town can alter their system if required, the new boss saying: “He’s left footed, he can play in a three, he can play as a full back.

"If he plays as a left sided centre half in a back four, he gives us balance and that’s not to take away from Mads (Andersen). I’ve been really pleased with what he’s done on the left side so far, Mads is a good player. But Kal brings all of that, that balance, that quality in possession, leadership, defensive nous, voice, all of those bits.”

Meanwhile, Naismith’s dead-ball ability is something that Bloomfield will be looking to utilise too, giving Luton even more options when it comes to free kicks and corners. He added: “It’s important for us. We’ve got to have threats, we’ve got to have different threats. Alfie’s had his injuries, so he’s not going to be on the pitch for every minute of every game, nor is Kal, nor is Clicker (Jordan Clark), who’s a set-piece deliverer. We’ve got Thelo (Aasgaard) now who can also hit set-pieces. This club has been strong so far this season on set-pieces and we want to keep that moving forward.”