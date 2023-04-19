Town boss Rob Edwards will leave any discussions over the future of Leeds United loanee Cody Drameh until the end of the season

The 21-year-old has been in sparkling form since arriving at Kenilworth Road from the Premier League side in January, making 13 appearances with two assists to his name.

With the Whites struggling in the top flight, conceding a hefty 17 goals in four games, including shipping six to Liverpool and five to Crystal Palace in their last two matches, some Leeds fans are looking on enviously at one of their most highly rated defensive talents having been sent to Kenilworth Road.

Drameh still has a year left on his contract at Elland Road, as although Edwards would love to add him to the Hatters squad on a permanent basis, the boss said: “It’s a difficult one to talk about that at the moment.

“Clearly we really like him, that’s obvious, he’s playing every week for us and playing really well.

"Of course we are always looking to the future and that’s part of my job as well, along with people I’m working with above and the recruitment team and everyone, but there is a here and a now, and there is a focus on these next few games.

"That I think is what Cody’s big focus is as well.

Cody Drameh in action for Luton Town

"It’s just the here and the now, and the next game and keeping his performance levels really high.

"I think his future will get sorted out.

"He’s not going to be short of options, if it’s not Leeds, but we’ll see.”

Drameh turned in one of his best displays at wingback during Saturday’s 2-0 win at Rotherham United on Saturday.

He produced a magnificent turn to bamboozle his Leeds team-mate Leo Hjelde, currently on loan with the Millers, by the touch-line and then deliver a wonderful cross that was handled by Wes Harding for a penalty tucked away at the second attempt by Cauley Woodrow.

Discussing his impact, Edwards added: “We’ve been delighted with him since he walked through the door.

"He’s a young player, but to settle into a new club – such a tight-knit group as well – I think our lads will welcome anyone new into the group really well, but he’s settled so fast and his performances are just getting better.

“He is showing more and more confidence, more belief, more physicality in his game as well.

"He is a young player that has got a real bright future.

"That bit of skill the other day – God, don’t ask me how he did it, I have no idea!

"If I’d have tried that when I was a player I’d have needed up on my backside.