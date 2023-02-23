Hatters boss won't make a decision on Rea's future yet as he urges returning midfielder to enjoy Cheltenham loan spell

Luton boss Rob Edwards won’t make a decision on midfielder Glen Rea’s future for now, as he wants the midfielder to get back to enjoying his football once more on loan at Cheltenham Town.

The 28-year-old was a key part of Town’s squad in the Championship during their first two seasons in the second tier after battling back from a serious knee injury, before finding his first team opportunities limited last term, he moved to Wigan Athletic, then in League One, on loan.

However, a serious knee injury suffered in March 2022, meant Rea spent the next 10 months on the sidelines, casting doubt over his time at Kenilworth Road, where he is believed to be out of contract in the summer.

Glen Rea in action for the Hatters

A surprise move to the League Two Robins was then announced on transfer deadline day, the deal done with the premise that he completed a number of Development squad matches for his parent club first in order to prove his fitness.

Having played against Biggleswade United in the Beds Senior Cup and Chelsea U21s in a friendly, Rea got another 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw against Reading on Tuesday afternoon to prove he has put those dark days behind him now.

He is now heading to Whaddon Road to link up with a Cheltenham side who are sitting 19th in the League One table and travel to Portsmouth this weekend.

On his move and future with the Hatters, Edwards of the former Brighton youngster, who has made 207 appearances and scored eight goals in his near seven years with the club, said: “That’s happened now, he’s returned to play three friendlies, so that’s today, he’ll be there officially with them (Cheltenham) and can get going.

"We really wish him well, he’s another one who has worked extremely hard, as has everyone behind the scenes, so Glen will be there now and we want him to go and do really well and help them.

“It’s important for him, but I don’t want to put any unnecessary pressure on him, he’ll be doing that himself anyway.

"It’s about now getting himself back playing first team football and lets not worry or think too far ahead the moment.

"He just needs to get back playing because he’s been through a tough time over a good few years, has shown a lot of mental strength and all I just want him to do is come back, enjoy his football and go and help Cheltenham for now.