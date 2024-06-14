Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town chief eyes a swift top flight return

​Luton boss Rob Edwards hopes to be back in the Premier League, and soon, after revelling in his first crack at top flight management with the Hatters last season.

​The Town chief fell just short in his hopes of remaining in the highest tier of English football with the Kenilworth Road club, ultimately unable to avoid relegation back to the Championship after a final day 4-2 defeat against Fulham. Edwards clearly relished the task of pitting his wits against some of the best in world football and the greater demands that came with being a Premier League club, as on the opportunity of having another go in the future, he said: “I hope so, I’ve loved this season.

"I love everything about the league, it’s an amazing challenge and I think we coped with it very well in the main. The one bit that’s been difficult is to find the results, but I think we’ve grown and evolved and changed. This team looks different from the beginning of the season, never mind from 18 months ago.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Liam Smith

"I love a lot of what we’re trying to do and I thought we showed loads of good quality, but still areas to work on. Everyone wants to be here, this is the pinnacle. I’d love to be working here again and this whole club is set up now in a much better state than when I came in the Championship to attack the league.”

Edwards also believes that despite being unable to finish out of the bottom three with just six wins to their name all campaign, both his coaching staff and the players have demonstrated they are more than capable of coping at such an elite level. He added: “Me along with the staff and everyone have shown that we can do it, there’s no doubt about that, with a lot of our players as well.

“What’s also been encouraging is that I don’t feel that anything’s really surprised us or caught us out too much, whether that’s been tactically or whatever. Sometimes it’s just world class players and brilliant football, but nothing too much has come at us where we’ve thought, ‘what the hell is going on here?’ And that’s given us encouragement as well.

