Hatters bring in Aston Villa's £11m Zimbabwean international on transfer deadline day

Luton Town have completed the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba on loan for the rest of the season.​

The 29-year-old began his career in his native Zimbabwe before he signed for French side Nancy at the age of 18 in 2012.

After two appearances for the Ligue 2 outfit, he moved to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem two years later, playing a vital part in their KNVB Beker Cup victory against AZ Alkmaar, the first trophy the team had won in its 125-year history.

Nakamba then joined Belgian side Club Brugge for £4m and helped them win the Belgian First Division alongside fellow Luton loanee Ethan Horvath, later making five appearances for the club in the Champions League against AS Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

In 2019, the Zimbabwean international, who has won 26 caps for his country, signed for Aston Villa in the summer transfer window for a reported fee of £11m, playing 58 times in the Premier League and 68 matches in all competitions.

However, he hasn’t featured this season and on temping him to Kenilworth Road, Town manager Rob Edwards said: “We’re so pleased to be able to bring Marvelous in.

"That position is one we’ve been looking to fill for a while.

"I think we’ve got a lot of good midfielders, but not many natural, deep midfield players and I really like what he’s about.

“He’s got a brilliant attitude, great physicality, good quality and I think he really suits the way we play, so he will fit in really well with us.

“He’s had amazing experiences playing in the Premier League and Champions League, and we want him to bring all of that to try to help improve us.

“There are difficult decisions within this window, but everything that we are trying to do is always with an aim to try to keep improving and moving forward, and we feel that being able to get Marvelous in the building to the end of the season is a real coup for us.”

Nakamba added: “I’m very happy to be here at Luton Town.

"I know Henri Lansbury from Aston Villa and Ethan Horvath because I played with him at Club Brugge, so it’s a good feeling to see them again.

“I spoke with the gaffer and he told me about the project of the club and I told him my situation, that it was interesting for me to come over here.

“I think it’s good for the club, great for me and I love the ambition at the club.