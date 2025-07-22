Hatters bring in highly-rated West Ham youngster on a season-long loan

Attacker links up with Bloomfield again

Luton Town have completed their eighth signing of the summer with the addition of West Ham youngster Gideon Kodua on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old forward joins with an option to buy after rising through the ranks with the Hammers, having joined the academy as a 13-year-old and going on to captain the Irons to FA Youth Cup glory in 2023, scoring a fabulous long range strike in a 5-1 final victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Kodua’s efforts saw the attacker rewarded with his first professional deal, as he was also voted as the club’s outstanding scholar, picking up the Dylan Tombides Award.

The following campaign saw him become a regular for United’s U21s, with a goal against Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Trophy in January 2024, which persuaded then manager Matt Bloomfield, now in charge of the Hatters, to bring him to Adams Park on loan.

He linked up with Bloomfield once more last term, playing his part in the Chairboys reaching the League One play-offs, netting a first senior goal as he made 25 appearances in all competitions.

Discussing his latest signing, the Hatters chief said: “Gids is a boy who I love, he’s got a real steel, a real resilience, a real determination about him.

"He’s captained West Ham’s FA youth Cup winning team, we’ve signed him on loan twice already and this is the third time, so it obviously stands to reason that we think a lot of him, but Yousef (Sajjad) in the recruitment department has also been watching Gids since he was a kid, so he knows all about him.

"He offers a good option at wingback, as a full back, as a wide player, as a high 10. He can offer good individual dribbling ability whilst linking play as well, pace, power, a great lad, someone who our fans will love watching.

"As an individual, I can’t speak highly enough of him in terms of a boy as well, so one we’re really pleased with, to come and complement the options we’ve currently got.

"He can play from the left, he can invert as a wide player, he can play at the top of a box if we need to put him there, he can play wide on the right, so he’s got a nice steely determination about him and he can adjust to some different roles.

"I’m sure the boys will really enjoy working with him. He comes in with a smile every day, he’s got a real cheekiness about him that I have to keep in check from time to time, but he’s the type of character we want to add to the group.”