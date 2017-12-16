Hatters can’t wait for Toon trip but know league is top priority

Luton Town’s players and management were understandably thrilled with the FA Cup third round draw last week that saw them earn a dream trip to Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

The match will take place on Saturday, January 6, 2018 after it wasn’t picked for TV coverage, but although having one eye on the clash, full back Jack Stacey knows there can be no distractions from the League Two campaign with five fixtures before the journey north.

It’s going to be a good occasion, although at the moment we’re just going to concentrate on the league. Jack Stacey

He said: “That’s a massive game for us and we always want to test ourselves against the best teams and any Premier League team we would have been happy with.

“But what a great stadium we’re going to. Hopefully we’re bringing a lot of fans and it’s going to be a good occasion, although at the moment we’re just going to concentrate on the league.”

It was a similar view held by centre half Johnny Mullins, as he said: “It’s one that it is in the back of your mind, you’re looking forward to it. It’s a great game, especially for the Lee brothers, they haven’t mentioned it much.

“But we’ve got some really, really big games to come, as we’re top of the league and we want to stay there.”

Midfielder Lawson D’Ath confirmed it was a tie that had captured the squad’s attention too, saying: “Everyone’s buzzing, we have a little Whatsapp group and the Lee brothers are buzzing, especially, it’s good for them.”

While striker Aaron Jarvis was hoping just to make the trip, saying: “I’m absolutely buzzing, hopefully I’ll be able to travel up and be involved.

“It’s a great stadium and should be a great day out for the club.”