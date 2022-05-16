Hatters captain expects Luton will be practising penalties ahead of Terriers trip

Town skipper Sonny Bradley - pic: Gareth Owen

Town skipper Sonny Bradley expects his team to be practicing their penalties ahead of this evening’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg clash against Huddersfield Town.

The Hatters go into the game with the scores level following a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road on Friday night, with a winner to be declared at the John Smith’s Stadium.

With away goals not counting double in the play-offs, as they have done in the past, then if the sides can’t be separated following 90 minutes of football and a further half an hour of extra time, spot-kicks will be called for.

On whether he and his team-mates will be finding their range beforehand, Bradley said: “Yes, I’m sure we will.

"Any team across the world, not just our division, if there’s a chance there’ll be a penalty shoot-out in the game, I think it’s important that you practice penalties.

"I might have to start tonight (Friday) if I'm going to take one, but the manager will have that in mind and I’m sure at the end of the session we’ll be lining up and practicing our penalties if needed.”

Town’s management staff will no doubt be trying to formulate a plan that doesn’t involved the Hatters requiring the lottery of such an event to reach the home of English football later this month though as Bradley backed Nathan Jones and his coaching team to give them the best possible chance of claiming victory.

Speaking after the first leg on, he added: “The manager loves his football, I know straight away now his attention will switch to Monday night’s game.

"He’ll already be sitting down with the likes of Chris Cohen, Alan Sheehan, Mick (Harford) and Harty (Paul Hart) and making a gameplan for Monday.

"The gameplan’s they have put in place for us this season have been working, so the players have full trust in the manager, have full trust in our coaching staff that they will set us up in a way to go and win the game.

“The main thing that was said after the game was we stay positive.

"We would have liked to win, but we’ve been good away from home this season.