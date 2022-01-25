Hatters captain felt Burke had little choice but to see red against United

Town defender Reece Burke

Town captain Sonny Bradley felt team-mate Reece Burke was left with very little choice but to bring down Sheffield United forward Rhian Brewster for the offence that saw him earn the Hatters’ first red card of the season at the weekend.

After Luton had just been hit by conceding twice in the opening six minutes of the second period at Bramall Lane to trail 2-0, any realistic chances of recovering that deficit were gone when Oliver Norwood’s long ball over the top saw the ex-Liverpool attacker go one-on-one with Burke.

The centre half grappled Brewster to the ground, giving referee Stephen Martin with an easy decision, as Town received a first red since Matty Pearson was dismissed at Swansea in December 2020, with Burke sent off for just the second time in his career.

The former West Ham man had been one of the best performers on the day for the visitors, but will now be suspended for one match, tonight's home clash against Bristol City, as Bradley said: “I think Reece over the last few games has been brilliant.

"He’s been unfortunate, we’re 2-0 down and we’ve lost our shape a little bit.

"It's one ball over the top and he’s up against a player that’s lightning quick and he doesn’t really have a choice.

"He’s apologised to the boys for the mistake, but I don't think he really has a choice, he has to do it otherwise it goes 3-0.

"It’s just one game and I’m pretty sure he’ll be needed for next week.

"It’ll be a case of him probably getting a couple of days rest now and getting ready for Saturday (against Blackburn Rovers).”

The summer signing from Hull City had started the last six games for Luton, as boss Nathan Jones hinted he might have dropped out against the the Robins regardless, adding: “Not really (any complaints), he’s last man, he pulled him down, it’s clear.