Hatters CEO admits to errors as he takes responsibility for the ‘unacceptable’ position Luton are in

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet has taken responsibility for the ‘unacceptable’ position that Luton find themselves in this season conceding that both he and the club have made a number of errors.

Town go into this afternoon’s contest with Portsmouth at Kenilworth Road sitting at the very foot of the table, some five points adrift of safety, and with relegation to League One looking a distinct possibility. This follows on a season in which Luton were in the Premier League, and had set themselves the target of returning to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Those aims soon started to disappear following a disappointing beginning and completely disintegrated from there, Luton on a 12-game winless run, having lost 20 matches from 34 attempts, parting company with former manager Rob Edwards in January and bringing in Matt Bloomfield, who has yet to taste his first success in eight outings.

Addressing the season, Sweet, writing in his programme notes this afternoon, said: “As we find ourselves anchoring the league table as we enter today’s fixture, we have all, beginning with myself, undergone a great deal of soul-seeking, self-analysis and self-examination over the last few weeks as to how we have landed in this position. A position which, bluntly, is simply not acceptable with the resources we have this season. Unacceptable, of course, to you and most certainly unacceptable to me and the board.

“Nobody here has ever taken this lightly and, right now, we cannot be more serious, committed and determined to navigate these waters safely and securely. I can fully appreciate and understand that many feel they will know the reasons for our current plight. When we have reflected, it is not beyond our comprehension to be able to piece together a series of events which have either gone against us or where we have failed to respond appropriately enough. It is certainly not beyond my pride to admit where I or we have made errors either – and I and we indeed have.

“Deep reflection into every corner of the business by everyone, including some independent analysis, would suggest that we have had a year where some events that have triggered a negative reaction have been impossible to predict, or they have been unique first-time life experiences which have deeply challenged everyone. However, we all feel the responsibility regardless.

“Ultimately, as the CEO, I am accountable, of course. Obviously, not everything is within my or our control, but football is a results-only business and whilst so many positive things are happening in every corner of the business otherwise, we will be ultimately judged on where we end up in the league table at the end of this season.

"We are clearly in a hole we have no choice but to dig ourselves out of. There is no other option! My vehement focus right now, with everyone, has constantly been to recognise where we may have lost our way so we can help navigate this team to safety and so we can continue the rebuild this summer upon the firm base of the Championship.

“We’ve learned where improvements need to be made to the way we operate more quickly in periods of transition, and we’ve reacted by implementing changes, acknowledging that change usually takes varying degrees of time to yield results. During this process, we’ve certainly learned that things – and maybe even some people – aren’t always what they were on the way up, when the chips are down.”

Although aspects on the pitch have been woeful, Sweet did point to things happening away from the first team as cause for optimism, continuing: “Behind the scorelines, across other aspects of the club, it all looks and feels quite different. Apart from the obvious deep direct disappointment of our run of poor results, everything else is conversely positive and optimistic.

"Particularly, for example, in areas such as our academy where our facilities continue to grow, our teams at all levels are blossoming, and results are excellent as we observe a plethora of talent finally coming through after years of investment and patience. With the complete root and branch overhaul of our Community Trust that’s been going on over the last few months, too, you will begin to see much more engaging programmes that will be relevant and positively impactful to our communities.

“While not completely visible, a significant sum has been invested into the operational infrastructure of our Club, particularly at The Brache on pitch improvements, new changing rooms, medical facilities and even more fitness and rehab kit, which will all contribute to a better environment for all and reduce our injury count.

“The development business is keeping Power Court on track, with some natural tension on matters largely outside of our control such as the sub-station, some sewer issues and closing a deal on infrastructure funding with central government as we move into a very busy phase. Financially, we’re sound and stable too, which is not necessarily the case throughout the English game, sadly.”

With 12 games left, there is still a chance for the Hatters to salvage their campaign, with Sweet calling on supporters to play their part in doing so, adding: “One other important thing we have learned is that we recognise that our communication to you needs to improve. Whilst it was never the intention to neglect this area, we are nothing without your support and our togetherness and we want you to feel more engaged. Though we have our disagreements and disappointments, the board are totally united – and we need, we implore, you to be too.

“Right now, for the good of our Club, we need every ounce of energy from everyone connected, whether player, staff, supporter or neighbour, focused on positively pulling together for 12 games over nine weeks to get this job done. We’ve done it before, and we can do it again. We need everyone – from every player to every fan – to believe. Only a collective positive mindset will succeed.

"Confidence flows from results and results flow from confidence. Let’s put our (justified) concerns and criticisms to one side and get right behind Matt and the boys, reviving that never-say-die spirit we’ve shown over the years and helping the team believe – know – that they can do it. Because we’re Luton. And always will be!”