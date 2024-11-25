Hatters CEO claims Luton's culture has been 'under attack' since Premier League relegation

Sweet uses programme notes to discuss tough start to Championship season

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet claimed the club’s identity has been ‘under attack’ from within since their relegation from the Premier League last term.

With many expecting, including both players and staff, the Hatters to be right up there fighting for promotion back to the top flight this season after the manner in which they tried to achieve survival, impressing plenty of onlookers as they attempted to mix it with the big boys, those ambitions just haven’t materialised. A disappointing run of results and performances, particularly on the road, appeared to come to a head just before the international break with a 5-1 drubbing by Middlesbrough, as Town sat just one place above the drop zone, something that no-one would have expected back in August.

Manager Rob Edwards’ future appeared in serious doubt at the Riverside Stadium too, the boss coming in for some real criticism from supporters who had made the long trip north, as he had also experienced when losing to Plymouth, Sheffield United and Coventry as well. It appeared to all who were there that he was going to leave the club following just under two years at the helm, but that wasn’t the case, with the former Welsh international remaining in the dug-out to ease some of the pressure on him by masterminding a 1-0 success over Hull City on Saturday.

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet - pic: Liam Smith

With the Hatters hierarchy remaining silent during the international break, Sweet then used his programme notes at the weekend to discuss the situation at Kenilworth Road, and while not explicitly coming out to back the manager, he feels a number of other reasons have been behind Town’s tough start to life in the Championship once more.

One of those was what he believed was Town’s culture being damaged following what he termed a ‘bump in the road’, with Luton enduring their first real tough period since winning promotion out of the Conference back in 2014, having made their way up to the promised land in under a decade. With that success bringing about an unprecedented rise in expectations going into the current campaign, Sweet said: “We all know that our away record has been less than satisfactory, since our single goal victory at Millwall following the first international break in September, culminating in the humbling defeat at Middlesbrough.

“Our unsatisfactory away performances and results is a topic which we’ll certainly not hide from. Indeed, with the current Championship season having more than two thirds still to run, entering the international break presented us with an opportunity to take a deep, collective breath before reflecting upon our current situation - to fully understand why we’re not firing on the requisite number of cylinders that should be seeing us challenging at the other end of the table.

“While I could wax lyrical about the specific reasons why I feel we are where we are, I believe it would be more constructive to explain that this last fortnight has felt like a defining period where, collectively, we have delved in detail and searched out souls to identify how we can gain much more consistency. Suffice to say though, it is apparent that our club’s culture has been under attack over the last few months. Not by any dastardly enemy, or by Leagues, Associations (or even referees!) and not by our opposition, but brought on by ourselves.

"The pride we have all felt over recent years has been amazing, as we have all enjoyed our unparalleled rise, ticking off four consecutive promotions while upholding the ‘Luton-way’ by keeping to our principles on and off the pitch and even maintaining a sustainability at the envy of many other clubs. A rise which resulted in us arriving in the promised land, with many believing that we had ‘reached our destination.’

"So it shouldn’t be a shock when, upon hitting our first big bump in the road - our first relegation for 15 years - it had more of a seismic effect then perhaps a minor impact of a flat tyre. There have been many factors at play here too. Pretty much everything we’ve been through over the last 18 months has been untrod territory for us.

"Despite our experience (and perhaps age) we are still learning. Indeed, many of our supporters won’t have been old enough to have experienced or remember what a relegation feels like. We are all learning. Thankfully our captain Locks (Tom Lockyer) is well on his way to full recovery and fitness, but those events that unfolded last December (the Welsh international’s cardiac arrest at AFC Bournemouth) have, quite naturally, had a lasting effect on us, but often consciously forgotten.

“The summer transfer window was a huge education for everyone involved as we saw unscrupulous agent after unscrupulous agent take a pop at selling many of our players an unrealistic fantasy which was a somewhat unplanned and hard to navigate disruption. Along with a number of other obstacles en-route, I can’t deny that we’ve all been tested over recent months.”

“It’s rather obvious that our rise couldn’t simply keep continuing - a stall at some point was more than inevitable - but it was always about how we recover from the impact. The duty to protect our club culture doesn’t just fall on those representing us on the pitch or others at the club. Your willing contribution is also important. Arguably, too many of us were guilty of high expectations as a former Premier League club, to continue the level of our performances almost seamlessly.

"External factors will always come into play and are often impossible to proactively avoid and, what I would urge everyone to be willing to accept is the submission that this is a process that has needed to run its course, but for us, collectively, to battle on and uphold the ‘Luton-way.’ This is our own battle and we are determined to overcome it. After an inspiring coming of minds over the last few days, we are motivated by the head-strong determination from everyone which we hope will reveal itself today and, more pertinently, at Leeds and Norwich in the coming days.”