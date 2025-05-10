Hatters CEO confirms departing club legend will be awarded a testimonial

Mpanzu will be honoured with a game in the future

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet has confirmed that the departing club legend Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu will be awarded a testimonial once he has brought the curtain down on his near 12 years at Kenilworth Road when his contract expires this summer.

The 31-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from West Ham United back in 2013, initially on loan when Town were in the Conference, handed his debut in an FA Trophy tie at Staines on November 30, 2013 and then swiftly making the switch permanent. He went on to play a massive part in Town winning four promotions in the space of just nine years, as he also made history by becoming the first player to go from non-league to the Premier League with the same club.

Having spent time on loan at League One Rotherham United this season, Mpanzu’s future now lies away from Bedfordshire, as following his 412 appearances, the 10th most in the club’s history, he will seek new employment, with news of his exit being made public this week. Speaking to the club’s official website, CEO Sweet confirmed he will get his chance to say farewell to those Hatters fans who have adored him properly, saying: “It’s amazing to think that this teenage centre-half who rocked up at Staines all those years ago would still have been here over a decade later.

Long-serving Luton midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is leaving the club this summer - pic: Liam Smith

“Recalling his shock at what he’d walked into at the time as he walked into the dilapidated Portakabins at Ely Way, I think he would be equally amazed. In the club’s recent generations, Pelly has been with us all the way; from our lowest ebb and rising to the crest of our wave, across five league divisions, for one club, in one direction, which is why this club, and I, will always have a special bond with him.

“Pelly’s wider feat in football is unique, special, awe-inspiring and so genuine that his inspiration will and should write stories and win accolades, but at Kenilworth Road, Pelly's name has been firmly etched into our history. We’ll miss him greatly but wish him every success with whatever comes next. And when the time is convenient for Pelly and his career, he will be honoured with a testimonial here to thank him for such wonderful service. On behalf of the board, staff and supporters, thank you Pells!”

Meanwhile, chairman David Wilkinson added: “All good things must come to an end and what a good thing Pelly has been. He epitomised our rise from non-league obscurity to the Premier League. His goals were rare, but they were always special, and who could forget his driving runs through midfield. An immense character shone off and on the pitch and he certainly wasn’t shy and retiring. His eclectic tunes would reverberate around dressing rooms and away hotels, so you always knew he wasn’t far away.

“It’s probably his presence that we’ll all remember most. A beacon of light everywhere he went. Time has come for him to move on, but it won’t be goodbye because we will all enjoy a game in his honour whenever he’s ready to wear the orange one last time. He will be sadly missed, but Pelly is now part of our heritage and those of us who knew him, or had seen him play, will be happy they did.”