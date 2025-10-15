Hatters CEO declares Luton have appointed the ‘best number two in the business’

Chris Powell is part of Town’s new-look management team

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet insists the Hatters have appointed the ‘best number two in the business’ when Chris Powell joined the club on Monday.

The 56-year-old has seen it all since turning pro back in 1987, having a playing career that lasted well over 650 games, also winning five England caps, while after hanging his boots up, he managed Charlton Athletic, Southend United and Huddersfield Town, winning the League One title with the Addicks back in 2012. He has then assumed more of a coaching role since, spending more than three years with the Three Lions, part of Gareth Southgate’s backroom staff at the 2020 European Championships and 2022 World Cup Finals too, then working with Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, also taking on assistant roles at ADO Den Haag, Sheffield Wednesday and Walsall.

With Town opting to go for a first-timer in ex-England and Arsenal star Jack Wilshere as Matt Bloomfield’s successor on Monday, Sweet admitted to BBC Three Counties, that it was imperative they brought in an older hand to help guide him through his first foray into being a number one as they have done in the past when Nathan Jones had Mick Harford and then Paul Hart in the dug-out with him.

Hatters assistant Chris Powell with new Luton manager Jack Wilshere

He did so by bringing in Powell, who had only just joined the Sadlers around two weeks ago, and highlighting the importance of recruiting Powell, he said: “However we went about it Jack was there, Jack was going to get the job, having gone through this process, he went through four stages of interviews, 16 pairs of eyes looking at him and with the same conclusion. But what was absolutely demanded by ourselves from the outset was that we really felt we needed a very experienced number two who had been there, done that, who could bring a stabilising influence, who can bring some know-how.

"What that then does is it enables us then to target someone like Jack, because that then makes Jack work better for us. So when we were looking at that there was only one name because we think he's the best number two in the business. The model is the one we feel is right, where we have young energy, enthusiasm, different ideas, nimbleness, boldness, bravery, all these things that we feel we need at the the football club, but stabilised by Chris Powell, who will then, a tap on the shoulder, a little arm around and a little bit of advice here and there.”

Although Wilshere himself hadn't worked with Powell previously, he was instantly impressed by the former left back when the two met during his time on the coaching staff for Norwich City having come up against Sheffield Wednesday. Speaking about that interaction, he added: “He’s going to be a big help to me. There’s things when we talk about experience and there are some things that you can’t get without actually going through it and living it and feeling it and there’s probably no-one better in the country and English football than Chris Powell to understand that.

"I said to Gary, he’s probably forgotten more than most of us know about football, his know-how, his experience, his presence at the training ground. I spoke to Chris last year, we played against Sheffield Wednesday, I was at Norwich, we went into the manager’s room after and Danny Rohl wasn’t in there, but Chris was in there and we were chatting.

"I probably spent about 10 minutes talking to Chris and all Chris did to me was tell me how good Danny Rohl was and I just thought what a guy. Danny’s not here, he’s talking to me about him telling me he’s good at this, good at that. When Gary mentioned him to me I had a little smile, we’ve had some conversations since and we’re going to build that relationship even more.”