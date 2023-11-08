Hatters CEO expects Luton to start work on new ground at Power Court next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet expects to be able to start work on their new ground at Power Court next year after revealing the club are going into a detailed planning stage for the slightly increased capacity.

After the Hatters received planning permission for a 17,500 all seater stadium back in January 2019, efforts to build the stadium have been hit by a coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, which have seen costs spiral.

Town’s promotion to the Premier league swelled the club’s coffers by £100m, as following the play-off success at Wembley, Sweet confirmed a large chunk of that would be put towards financing the ground.

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet - pic: Tony Margiocchi

He also stated in May that Luton are going for a 19,200 capacity to begin with and asked just where plans are at the moment, speaking to talkSPORT earlier this week, Sweet said: “That's on the way.

"We're just going into final detailed design of the slightly increased capacity, having got into the Premier League we feel that we can put a little bit of cash into that.

"So we’re going into detailed planning in the next few months and then start work next year.”

Town completed 11 games of their first ever Premier League campaign on Sunday evening, the Hatters going so close to beating title-chasing Liverpool at Kenilworth Road, eventually held to a 1-1 draw.

Discussing his side’s efforts so far, Sweet was quick to praise the manner of the club's efforts on the pitch, but also the manner they have been led off it by manager Rob Edwards.

He added: “It's a team full of endeavour and desire, it's all of that, but also we do have some quality in the team as well.

"We have quality leadership as well, I'm immensely proud of the team, but in these situations, immensely proud of the staff, and particularly Rob.

"He's an ambassador to the club perfectly for us.

“We like to think we’re humble, we like to think we're grounded and that’s the messages that we've been giving to everybody, supporters, the staff, even players and the board, to be Luton.

"The only way we’re going to survive this season is to be ourselves, not trying to play up to be something else.