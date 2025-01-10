Hatters CEO felt it was 'sad to see' Luton 'legend' Edwards booed off after final home game

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Sweet can understand response of those at Kenilworth Road

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet admitted it was ‘sad to see’ former manager and now club ‘legend’ Rob Edwards come in for such vociferous criticism after his final home match in charge of the club, although could understand those in the stands venting their anger at the poor results this term.

Having come under fire away from home during and after a number of matches due to Luton having lost 10 games in a row outside of Bedfordshire, Town’s improved home form had meant that wasn’t transferred to Kenilworth Road, even if performances were never quite to the standard those in attendance had wanted. However, when Town were defeated 1-0 by Norwich City on New Year’s Day, Edwards was met with boos from the home supporters during his lap of appreciation, as the board also came in for criticism following the full time whistle as well.

The Luton chief was also jeered by some sections of fans when losing 2-1 at QPR on Monday evening, although it must be said, he did still retain the backing from a number of the club’s followers as well. Asked about the reaction to Edwards, who parted company with the club on Thursday, following the Canaries match, Sweet, who was watching on from the directors box, said: “I felt for him as I don't think he deserved that. I understand it, I’ve sat down there, stood down there during my life as a supporter and probably vented my spleen at times, certainly I particularly remember a couple of occasions with a linesman or two, but I completely understand the reaction.

"Our supporters are going to be really disappointed, upset, maybe even angry at the end of a loss, but Rob takes on every emotion from everybody and it did hurt him, I can say that, it did hurt him. I didn't like to see that and whilst that probably didn't really affect his job so much as he was very professional, recovering from that, and when he got back in here, it was something that was quite sad to see.”

Although this season has been a huge disappointment for the Hatters, Sweet felt that Edwards still remains a modern day icon for the club, particularly the way in which he led them to the Premier League via the play-offs, giving Luton fans in Wembley one of, if not the best, day of their lives. On where that puts him in the pantheon of Town managers, the CEO continued: “It makes him a legend in my eyes and I know in a lot of people’s eyes

"In years to come when we look back, we’ll look back at special managers. We’ve often had John Still and David Pleat sitting in the stands with us, as older generation managers, Rob will do that with us. He’ll come back and watch games, he’s promised he’ll do that. Obviously it depends on what he’s doing with work, but I really want to see him back this season. He’ll call himself a supporter of the club. He’s got a real tie-in with us, but he’s got to go and find a new life. As I said to him yesterday the door is always open for him here in whatever capacity he’d like to discuss.”

Sweet also pointed to the way in which the Hatters changed both on and off the pitch during Edwards’ time in Bedfordshire as something that shouldn’t be ever forgotten either, adding: “I think when Rob joined, he also changed the playing system. He brought the playing style back to a little bit more of the identity we’re working to and the style that we really like.

"He tried to move that on in the Premier League which is a hard thing to do, but we did it our way and I think the way he represented the football club on the pitch was just superb. It was amazing during that Premier League season, but to get us into that position was a great season. We’re obviously hoping for something similar this year, but let’s not hope too much.

"There’s a bigger mountain to climb, there’s no reliance on that at all, all we want to do is steer ourselves clear of the bottom. But the way we have evolved, we have evolved under Rob. In terms of the ability of the squad, it’s gone up hugely. When you look at the squad right now and where it was two years ago when Rob took over, it’s certainly improved.”