Luton chief executive Gary Sweet has confirmed the club will be able to start ‘moving earth’ at Power Court in the next few months as the construction of the Hatters’ long-awaited new stadium begins to draw closer.

Having received planning permission for the ground back in January 2019, Town have been waiting to begin groundworks on the site, which includes the fairly sizable task of moving a power sub-station and also opening up the River Lea as well. They have also redesigned their initial plans and opted to increase the capacity as well after winning promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs back in May.

It now appears that the club can begin to make progress with getting the site ready, as writing in his programme notes ahead of Saturday’s clash with Sheffield United, Sweet said: “With football looking to repair itself, we can push forward with more confidence than ever on other matters, such as Power Court. Yesterday, some supporters may have seen that we submitted a regular planning application for groundworks on the site which will see us materially begin moving earth in the next couple of months.

“This encouraging milestone comes after receipt of a definitive programme to move the sub-station by UKPN, which will see this vitally important project begin next month and which will allow us to synchronise our schedules for detailed planning for the stadium and plan the programme for its construction. Further details on a redesigned stadium itself will become evident as detailed planning draws nearer.”

Meanwhile, having discussed the Hatters’ business in the recent transfer window, bringing in Tom Holmes, Daiki Hashioka and Taylan Williams, with Premier League clubs spending a fraction of the amount they did at the same stage last term, some £700m less, Sweet believes the the charges facing Everton and Nottingham Forest for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules are already having an effect on the rest of the league.

He added: “The lack of activity in the transfer window is symbolic of the nervousness shown by so many clubs who are operating financially, close-to-the-bone, pushing the boundaries of the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability rules, which are being treated more seriously than ever now our authorities are delivering some long-awaited sanctions.

“As you would expect, but for your peace of mind, I can inform you that we are nowhere near such scrutiny and would most likely exhibit a greater expenditure headroom than any other Premier League club. By the time you will have read these notes, David Wilkinson (chairman), Tom Schofield, our finance director, and I will have been involved in various meetings addressing the future of cost controls in the Premier League, the New Deal For Football, which sees more equitable distributions throughout the pyramid, and other important matters.