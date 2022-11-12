Hatters CEO hopes there is no malice shown towards former Town boss Jones after he leaves Luton for a second time

Town boss Nathan Jones apologises to the fans following Luton's recent defeat against Watford

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet genuinely hopes there is no malice shown towards departing manager Nathan Jones after he left the club for a second time when moving to take over at Premier League Southampton this week.

Back in January 2019, the Luton boss opted to exit Kenilworth Road, then a League One club for second tier side Stoke City, his decision met with severe vitriol from the majority of Town supporters, particularly when he accepted his Manager of the Month award dressed in his Potters training gear.

At the time Sweet declared his ‘disappointment’ with Jones for leaving the club, while labelling the Potters as ‘unethical’ for poaching the Welshman during the transfer window.

However, the Welshman only lasted eight months at the Bet365 Stadium, returning in May 2020 to not only save the Hatters from seemingly certain relegation back to League One, but then lead Town to the Championship play-offs last term.

Although the CEO hasn’t had time to gauge the feeling amongst fans, he insists there is a completely different set of circumstances behind Jones’ decision to move on this time, which he hopes fans realise, saying: “I’ll be honest, you can tell me what the reaction is.

“We’ve just really seriously had our head down and doing the work over the last few days, just looking at the new gaffer.

“I just genuinely hope that the supporters understand that the situation is different this time. It has been.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of speculation.

"Sometimes, people do want to cause a little bit of mayhem, with rumour and everything, but we’ve been really open and transparent on this one.

“It is different. It is all very respectful.

“I don’t want anyone to have any kind of malice at all on Southampton or Nathan, or indeed Alan (Sheehan) and Chris (Cohen), who if you look at it in the cold light of day, I can absolutely see why all of them have taken this opportunity.

“They go 100 per cent with our support and our blessing, and we wish them well.”

Sweet wasn’t surprised that Town’s manager had been number one on the Saints’ wish-list to replace Ralph Hasenhüttl who was sacked on Monday after his impressive efforts in establishing the Hatters as a fully-fledged Championship outfit during the last two years.

He continued: “Knowing that Nathan is an ambitious individual that is sought after by other clubs, and well-respected, we’re not blind to the fact that this was going to come up at some point.

“So, I’m not going to say I’m not disappointed. I’m not surprised.

“In a way I’m surprised it’s taken this long, to some extent, but we’re energised, ourselves, by the fact that we’ve now got this opportunity.

“I’ve always said, that whenever anybody leaves the club, whether that’s a player or someone working in retail, or whatever, it’s an opportunity to improve.

“That, by the way, I keep saying to the board, includes me.

"There’s always an opportunity to improve if somebody leaves, whoever that is.

“It’s our opportunity to select the right candidate and to make sure, not only are we continuing the good work that we’re doing, but that they add to that.”

Meanwhile, Town interim manager Mick Harford declared his pride that the former boss was now getting his chance to have a crack at the Premier League.

He added: “We’re so proud of him as our manager and he’s gone on to the Premier League.

"It shows we’re a really good vehicle for managers and coaches to work here and establish themselves, grow their reputation and move on to a Premier League club.

“Without the vehicle of Luton Town, I’m adamant that he wouldn’t be at the level he’s at now.

"I’m really proud of the players because of their way they’ve played too.

“They’ve worked, every day they come into training and they make it easier for the manager.

"Obviously, he organises stuff and does whatever it takes, but he’s had a really good vehicle.

“Overall, he deserves his opportunity and we send him away with our best wishes to Chris, Sheez and all of them.

