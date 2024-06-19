Hatters CEO insists Edwards' new deal following relegation shows Luton 'do things differently'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatters boss pens new four year contract at Kenilworth Road

Luton CEO Gary Sweet insists the decision to extend manager Rob Edwards’ contract as manager showcases just how the Hatters’ board ‘do things differently’ at Kenilworth Road.

After Edwards led the club to the Premier League in the summer of 2023 with a day no Town fan will ever forget, beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties to win the Championship play-off final at Wembley. He was unable to mastermind a second season in the top flight after finishing third bottom with just six wins garnered all campaign, meaning the Hatters will be plying their trade in the Championship one more.

Rather than looking for a new man at the helm as relegated clubs often do, Town have gone the other way and acted by tying their hugely popular manager to a new four year deal in a bid to get back to the top tier of English football. Speaking to the Hatters’ official website, Sweet said: “The board and I are delighted that Rob has committed his long-term future to the Club.

Hatters CEO Gary Sweet - pic: Liam Smith

"We have all loved watching the progress the team has made under his leadership. Usually with relegation comes wholesale change, but we do things differently at Luton Town and can see progression. Securing Rob has been our main target since the season ended because it enables that continued growth both on and off the pitch.