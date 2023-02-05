Town chief executive Gary Sweet believes the Hatters have managed to exit the transfer window with a stronger squad and without ‘blowing our brains out’ in a financial sense.

The Hatters saw both James Bree and Harry Cornick leave for Southampton and Bristol City before their contracts ran out in the summer, Town collecting undisclosed fees for the pair.

Cameron Jerome also moved on to Bolton Wanderers, while Ed McJannet joined Italian side Lecce, with Matt Macey, Harry Isted and Glen Rea heading on loan to Portsmouth, Barnsley and Cheltenham Town respectively.

Hatters CEO Gary Sweet

In came Cody Drameh, Jack Walton, Marvelous Nakamba and Joe Taylor, as addressing Town’s business in his programme notes ahead of yesterday’s 1-0 win over Stoke City, Sweet said: “In summary, we were pleased with the outcome of our January activities.

“Rob and his coaching staff, plus Mick (Harford) and our recruitment team all feel that we have achieved our primary football objective of entering February stronger than the squad we had in December, whilst our primary commercial objective to avoid ‘blowing our brains out’ monetarily speaking, was also achieved.

“Of course, it’s easy for an armchair enthusiast to pick isolated holes in any such outcome, but our process goes into incredible detail, looks at the wider effect of the team given how we are transitioning, and is carried out by very skilled and trusted people who have demonstrated their capability time and time again.”

On the quartet coming into the Kenilworth Road, with Drameh already having impressed during his two starts, and Nakamba getting his first outing on Saturday, Sweet added: “The incoming loans of Marvelous Nakamba and Cody Drameh will make a huge difference to the balance of our squad, and will help Rob and his coaching staff continue the subtle adjustment to our playing style, the start of which has been very evident in the few games so far.

“Marvelous’ quality, particularly, will help us gain more ball control in the middle of the pitch which will be so important to the other nine outfield players.

“His one addition could mean we see a little more from every other player.

“Cody doesn’t just come in to temporarily fill a vacancy at right wing-back.

“His self-belief and talent could add more value to the overall balance of the side.

“Jack will add additional security behind Ethan and become a mutual ‘sparring partner’ with James Shea as he returns from his long spell out.

“Joe is such an exciting talent who, whilst he will admit himself is nowhere near the finished article and will need plenty of coaching to improve his raw talent, isn’t just ‘one for the future’ and one we’ll trust to have an involvement in our front line this season.

Meanwhile, when thanking the four players who left the club permanently, Sweet added: We’re always sorry to see our players leave but such moves are an intrinsic part of the life of a football club and player.