Hatters CEO insists Power Court would see Luton able to sustain a Premier League place

Town looking to move into their new home for the 2028-29 campaign

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton CEO Gary Sweet has declared that should the Hatters ever reach the Premier League again, they will have a much greater chance of staying there when moving into their new home at Power Court.

Town are intending to leave Kenilworth Road in the not too distant future and be in residence at their intended 25,000 capacity stadium for the beginning of the 2028-29 campaign. The Hatters did have a brief taste of life in the top flight having won promotion via the Championship play-offs in the summer of 2023, but couldn’t finish above the dotted line, relegated back to the second tier at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although things then went from bad to worse last term, meaning Luton are currently plying their trade in League One, Sweet, speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio recently, insisted the club would have a far better chance of staying in the top echelon of English football when at Power Court due to the sorts of revenue streams available to them, something that just isn’t possible by staying at their home of the past 120 years.

How Luton Town's new ground at Power Court could look - pic: Luton Town FC

He said: “This is certainly the most important thing in Luton Town Football Club’s history, that relocation, I know it’s been said before, but we are not surviving at Kenilworth Road for very long as a football club. Kenilworth Road is the 66th largest football stadium (for turnover) in the English league, that puts us second bottom in League One. A football club will perform to its level of stadium, there’s a few misnomers in there, but they don’t necessarily last for very long.

"We need to be ambitious on this football stadium. There have been a number of people that are saying 25,000 is too big, but Power Court puts us in 38th position, so actually towards the bottom of the Championship. What we’re doing with Power Court is introducing an awful lot more than just a football stadium, so it’s income streams, not just always from supporters, but all of those external areas that will exist within the stadium, will probably put us much higher in that league table in terms of turnover, and that’s what really counts, it’s turnover.

"Our turnover will come into the football club, so from that point of view, I think it will put it towards the top of the Championship, stroke Premier League, and that means that if we get to the Premier League in that stadium we should be able to sustain that place. At Kenilworth Road we were never going to do that. Power Court is so, so important to the long term future of this football club and once we get that going, then our fortunes on the pitch will change as the levels of turnover and the levels of profit that we will make once we’re in Power Court means we can then spend more money on footballers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town’s spending, or lack of it for some, has been roundly criticised by supporters especially for what they perceive to be record sums of money coming into the club’s coffers following promotion to the Premier League, while an immediate relegation has led to two lots of parachute payments also being received, plus also banking undisclosed fees for Thelo Aasgaard, Carlton Morris and Thomas Kaminski to name just three.

With 14 new faces coming in during the recent summer transfer window, three of them loans and a number, like Cohen Bramall and George Saville joining as free transfers, Sweet did believe that they have spent wisely in bringing in youngsters such as Josh Keeley, Jake Richards, Jerry Yates, Joe Gbode, Shayden Morris and Ethon Archer, the latter sent back on loan to Cheltenham until January.

He also pointed to the fact that Luton’s ability to splash will be always be hamstrung until they move ground, due to the amount of funds that are required to go on building Power Court, as he continued: “It’s not all about the value of the players you’re bringing in, it’s about the quality of the players. We’ve brought in enough talent to do that, so let’s put that aside, but record profits, it depends how you look at it because we will break even, largely, because virtually every single penny that we will profit will go into Power Court, our new stadium.

"We are long-term thinkers, long-term planners, that won’t change. I’m here to look at and run the business for the long term not based upon a Saturday performance, or even a temporary form of football in the league. My job is to run the business from a long-term perspective and give us real long term targets, so no I think it’s a short term view to say instead of what we could do is rather than build three stands, actually sign a big player, it’s a massive risk that that big player works. Obviously we’ve spent in the market place and we’ll continue to try and do that in future windows, but Power Court, I’ll say this again, it’s the most important project at Luton Town Football Club for the longer term.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having made so many changes to the squad, with 11 players going out too, Sweet admits that not altering things so dramatically is one of the main regrets that he and the club’s board had when Town were relegated out of the top flight, as he stated: “I think where we probably felt that keeping the same squad after coming back down into the Championship, we should have made some changes at that point, but I can also reflect on that again and say I can still understand why that decision was made.

"It was a good, sound decision and I think actually when we spoke to supporters about why we were keeping the squad together, I think most people were supportive at the time and understood, but you only sometimes learn something once the horse has bolted. In football, decisions are so scrutinised, every single decision you make can be a mistake. There’s been an awful lot of decisions we’ve made that aren’t mistakes, and an awful lot of things that we’ve done right, we need to focus on that, we need to be positive about this now.”

Although admitting Town’s desire to move home has probably come at the worst time to actually build a new ground, in what division he hopes the club will be in when the stadium is due to open at the beginning of the 2028-29 campaign, Sweet added: “I’d love to be in the Premier League, I’d be very, very happy to be in the Championship, but whatever league we’re in, it opens.

"We’re probably put in the position over 10 years ago now when we decided to build a football stadium that it’s the worst time since the last war when we could possibly build a football stadium. I was looking at the costs of other football stadiums and what they were built for, going back to Brentford times, six years ago, and what they paid, and look at inflation, we’re looking at the last six years since Covid, broadly around 60 percent in just material costs. Therefore our planned stadium cost has gone up 60 percent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s been a real, real, real challenge. We’ve made it affordable as one of the things we’re proud about is we had a design, we’ve gone through a couple of iterations of design but what we’ve done is not really compromised on the overall look. I think we've improved that over time, we’ve not compromised on the characteristics that we want within the stadium and how that’s designed and what atmosphere that creates.

"We have cost plan meetings almost every week and there’s always a creep up and we bring it back down, but we never change the design and it’s testament to everyone involved that we’ve kept that on track, so, so far so good. The most important thing today for this football club is Power Court and that’s moving at a fair rate of knots and will be built.”