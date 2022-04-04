Hatters CEO: Luton are making plans to ensure Kenilworth Road is fit for the Premier League

Luton CEO Gary Sweet has confirmed that the club are making plans to bring Kenilworth Road up to Premier League standard should the Hatters reach the top flight this season.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Millwall left Town sitting fourth in the table and with seven games to go, are in with a real chance of making the play-offs for a shot at playing in the top echelon of English football for the first time since 1992.

Were Nathan Jones' side to achieve the dream of being a Premier League side, there would need to be some fairly drastic and urgent upgrades needed to a stadium that the Hatters are looking to leave for Power Court in the near future to meet the guidelines for the new division.

Luton Town's Kenilworth Road ground

Among them would be new floodlights and major work for the number of broadcast and media requirements that come with being in the top flight, but writing in his programme notes for the Lions game, Sweet revealed they are in the process of being drawn up to ensure the club’s home since 1905 would be ready.

He said: “Despite our #teamslikeluton social handle or the numerous images posted online of back gardens along Oak Road, we must absolutely embrace our success and discuss the eventualities and plan for both Championship and Premier League football being played at Kenilworth Road next season or perhaps beyond.

“This isn’t pronounced with an ounce of over-confidence or arrogance but, as a business, we simply must plan for both scenarios - and indeed we are.

“Whatever the outcome, we will be ready!

“As a stark reminder, we are currently surveying our facilities for Premier League compliance and to even prepare to make our old girl fit for purpose for the top table is not an insignificant task, especially for the demanding broadcast and media requirements.

“Significant work will have to be planned for, really to pull the trigger (should we be the lucky ones), to then be completed in record-time during the close season.

“Quite simply if ignored now, Kenilworth Road would be incompliant and substandard, not just ‘quaint.’