Hatters CEO points to recent success stories after appointing a first-timer in Wilshere

Sweet not concerned about a lack of managerial experience from Luton’s new number one

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet wasn’t worried about the lack of senior managerial experience that new boss Jack Wilshere possesses after pointing to a number of success stories that previous first-timers have had in League One recently.

The 33-year-old was named in charge of the Hatters this morning, becoming a number one for the first time in his career having previously managed Arsenal U18s, reaching the FA Youth Cup Final in 2023, and also having two games in caretaker charge of Norwich City at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, drawing with Middlesbrough and beating Cardiff City.

Although some supporters wanted a more experienced person in the dug-out, with Leyton Orient chief Richie Wellens among the favourites, before Wilshere was named, Sweet didn’t have any real concerns other than the natural ones that accompany any new appointment when deciding to give the job to someone who hadn’t ever held such a position before.

New Luton Town manager Jack Wilshere - pic: Luton Town FC

In fact, evidencing the success that Chris Davies (Birmingham City), John Mousinho (Portsmouth), Stephen Schumacher (Plymouth Argyle) and Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town) have all had in their first jobs at this level, he hopes Wilshere can go on to follow in their footsteps, saying: “I’m glad Jack raised the point, but every managerial appointment is actually always a risk, whether there’s experience or not experience.

"In this process we looked at several profiles of managers including experienced and very ambitious and we’ve settled on Jack because we feel that risk is always attached, but we feel it is a very safe pair of hands. The process was rigorous and Jack impressed greatly with his maturity and his knowledge of the game. His passion came through, that was one of the things that we want our players, our staff and our supporters particularly, to love the game

“I think Jack’s love of the game really shone through and an interesting little bit of data that we discovered in this process as well, is that in the last five years, there are eight managers that have been appointed in League One with no managerial experience at all, four of them have got promoted, so in so many ways, that fresh energy, that fresh approach from somebody without experience can certainly go in your favour.”

Since John Still left the club back in 2015, Luton have tended to appoint managers at the start of their cycle, with Nathan Jones and Graeme Jones both taking their first jobs, while Rob Edwards only had two other Football League roles behind him at Watford and Forest Green, as did Matt Bloomfield, who was in charge of Colchester United and Wycombe Wanderers.

What Sweet believes will be a huge help to the ex-England and Arsenal star is the addition of hugely experienced former England international Chris Powell, the 56-year-old having been manager of Charlton Athletic, Huddersfield Town and Southend United, winning League One with the Addicks in 2012, also named on the coaching staff for England and part of the Three Lions’ backroom team at the 2020 European Championships and the 2022 World Cup.

Since then, he has been with Tottenham Hotspur as the head of coaching at U17 and U23 level, with assistant coach roles at Sheffield Wednesday and Walsall, as it was an appointment that Sweet was eager to talk up when asked about the lure of preferring to employ managers who are at the beginning of their career, continuing: “It’s a combination of things. We’ve mentioned the word before, energy, I think it needs to be a quality that a manager has here at Luton.

"We’re a unique football club in so many ways and someone with some fresh ideas and slightly different approach usually does fit. I will say this again, that has generally worked with us and there are absolutely great examples of this when it’s been coupled with or partnered with an experienced head that comes alongside. With Nathan Jones, we employed him from Brighton having not really managed, a very, very, almost an identical pattern. I’d probably say now we’re not looking for another Nathan Jones type, it’s just the profile that really excites us at the football club.

"I remember Nathan had never met Mick Harford and Mick Harford wasn’t working for the football club at the time, but we felt a combination of Nathan and Mick was a bit of a marriage made in heaven and it worked very, very well, then over time Paul Hart came in and took that responsibility too. So what we’re looking for, and what we found in Jack was absolute energy, passion, desire and ambition, all of those things that are aligned qualities to our own going forward.

"With Chris there’s not just experience, but an incredible calming influence over the situation and I also think this is a combination that will work terrifically. It’s a tried and trusted model that we’ve had before, it’s a principle that we’ve often used, but particularly when that’s attached to somebody that’s as experienced as Chris Powell, who can come in and help the club or Jack in particular achieve what he wants to."

Although the appointment of Wilshere will no doubt see more publicity and scrutiny piled on the Hatters, as it has done to clubs where some of his former England team-mates like Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard have been at the helm, that is of no worry to Sweet, epsecially after their taste of life as a Premier Club recently.

He added: “We have our own spotlight, our own pressures, so we don’t mind if the spotlight is on or off. We welcome it when we have Jack here and certainly that will be the case, definitely, but we’re always an interesting story. It’s always a rollercoaster ride over the annals of time of Luton Town Football Club since time began, what we’ve got to make sure is we’re right at the bottom and we’re pointing in the right direction.”