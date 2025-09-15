Town see 14 players arrive and 11 depart Kenilworth Road

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet insisted that the Hatters definitely required a major overhaul of the squad following what was an ‘unprecedented’ summer transfer window in terms of the business that was done both in and out of Kenilworth Road

Having suffered back to back relegations from the Premier League and the Championship, it meant Town began the current campaign sitting in League One for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Following their drop down the footballing pyramid, Luton kicked things off by releasing four first teamers, including Amari’i Bell and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, as the recruitment staff then began dramatically reshaping the playing personnel at Matt Bloomfield’s disposal.

In came 14 new faces, with four of those added on deadline day, Ali Al-Hamadi on loan from Ipswich Town and Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris the stand-out incomings in the final hours of trading, while there were 11 exits as well, with a number of players who had been with the club in the top flight, making it clear they wanted to be back in the second tier of English football at the very least.

Looking back on what was a hectic month off the field for the club, then writing in his programme notes ahead of this weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Plymouth Argyle, Sweet said: “This latest transfer window has seen an unprecedented level of activity. Certainly the most active transfer window in the 35 windows we have conducted since we took custodianship in 2008 and possibly the most active on record.

“Including contract releases and incoming and outgoing senior loans, we saw a total of 21 players depart Kenilworth Road this summer, and 14 newcomers arrive. Plus, some positively significant further transfer activity at development and professional phase groups within the academy which you will (hopefully) begin discovering at about the time we relocate. Sowing the seeds for the long-term is critical!

“With over £23m exchanging hands in 20 transfer agreements administered in both directions, plus an additional £5m in obligated commitments, our recruitment team, football administration department and manager have certainly been highly engaged during the summer. And this follows one of our most active January windows where we saw eight join and seven depart.

“A squad overhaul was very much needed after two challenging seasons. We wanted to retain those who felt they wanted to be part of a fresh and positive approach under Matt’s stewardship, owning the responsibility of putting this club back into the Championship, whilst allowing those to leave who wanted to ply their trade elsewhere.

“Most importantly we needed to recruit new talent that bring a fresh energy to the squad and a renewed mentality. This intentionally included a blend of experience and vocal leadership coupled with a crop of youngster, bolder, ambitious mental qualities alongside strong physical and technical attributes, with higher ceilings than our current position. So far, mission accomplished!”

When Bloomfield replaced Rob Edwards at the helm in January, the new manager quickly declared it wouldn’t be a one window fix to assemble the kind of squad the Hatters were after to take them forward. However, following their extensive work throughout the summer, Sweet, believes they are now far closer than they imagined, while also stating the funds made from those player sales will be used for further additions when required.

He added: “From January, we felt a three-to-four transfer window transition may be needed, but we have significantly broken the back of the greater process this summer while bringing the average age down and growing the potential for our future squad value. Whilst investing significant sums in fees, we made a reasonable profit within the window itself, and I can inform you that every penny of that will be reinvested into our future progress, with a sufficient provision to safeguard against potential future organic losses at Kenilworth Road.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank many individuals for their incredible work ethic and determination during this summer. It is often unrecognised how much time, effort and stress go into players trading, but I’m very proud of the amazing and aligned process they went through over the last few months where many personal sacrifices have been made."