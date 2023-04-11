​Luton chief executive Gary Sweet has revealed the club face a 'gargantuan’ task costing around £10m to upgrade Kenilworth Road to meet Premier League requirements should the Hatters go up this season.

Although Town are looking to move into a new ground at Power Court, with that still a few years away, if promotion is secured, they would have to play top flight football on their current site which has been home since 1905.

In order to do so, the Hatters will have to shell out a large sum of money to make the stadium compliant before the new season kicks off in early August, as speaking to the BBC Today programme, Sweet said: “There's rather a lot of work to do, as it hasn’t changed an awful lot.

"We’ve got around about eight million pounds, 10 million pounds of improvements to do which is pretty much rebuilding one stand in less than three months which is some task that we've got on our hands.

"It’s just really to comply with Premier League's broadcasting requirements and some facility requirements that are needed.

"Just to be able to get Kenilworth Road ready now, just for a couple of years, maybe two or three years, is a gargantuan task, more of a gargantuan task than building a new stadium actually.”

With Luton sitting third in the Championship after 41 matches, they appear nailed on for their second crack at the play-offs, although Sheffield United’s defeat to Burnley last night means Rob Edwards’ side are still in with a slim shout of going up automatically.

After last season’s disappointment of a 2-1 semi-final defeat to Huddersfield, Sweet is confident they are in a far better place this term, adding: “I think our experience last year will certainly be a huge help to us.

"In fact if our team from this year played our team of last year it would be quite interesting what would turn out.

