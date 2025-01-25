Hatters CEO reveals Luton have submitted 'sizeable bids' during transfer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet has revealed the Hatters have lodged some ‘sizeable bids’ in a badly-needed attempt to strengthen their squad and stave off very real fears of a second successive relegation at Kenilworth Road.

This afternoon’s 1-0 loss to Millwall saw Town remain second bottom in the Championship, as they are now three points adrift of safety, with six defeats in seven games, and in real danger of being cut adrift in the coming weeks. Having already signed Isaiah Jones from Middlesbrough and young defender Christ Makosso from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, there are rumours that Luton are in for Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone, whom new manager Matt Bloomfield knows well from his time in charge of the Chairboys, plus a loan move for forward Willem Geubbels from Swiss Super League side St. Gallen.

Writing in his programme notes, Sweet, who has promised an ‘aggressive’ winter window, stated that offers for new recruits have now been submitted, saying: “The January transfer window - for as long as I remember is a window in which business is traditionally conducted at the start and end of the month. We have already welcomed three new faces into the building, taking into account Lamine’s (Fanne) arrival, and we are confident that by our next home match, we will be welcoming more new faces to Kenilworth Road.

Luton boss, Matt Bloomfield with chief executive Gary Sweet - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

“Since Matt’s appointment, he and his staff have been busy aligning on targets with the recruitment team and, without wishing to divulge too much, we go into this weekend with sizeable bids on the table for new players to strengthen us going forward, not just this season but beyond. Whether these bids progress to the point that we’re able to welcome new players into the dressing room remains to be seen. However, as is, and always will be the case, we will remain true to our core values as taking a measured, considered approach to recruitment has always been at the forefront of the strategy.

“That’s not to say we haven’t evolved over the last decade. We have always been financially prudent and always will, but our rise has enabled us to express a greater degree of ambition with our recruitment as our final resources have grown. We’re also that conscious that the team needs a blend of youth and experience - not just for this season or next. Our long-term vision has always been our main priority and that will not change until we’re sitting in our seats and roaring on our team at Power Court.”

With Bloomfield having already spoken about his desire to bolster the playing personnel available to him, asked just how crucial it is that the bids in place lead to some new signings before Town’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday next weekend, the boss added: “I think it’s important. Gary and the guys are working really, really hard. We’re working together and I think that’s really important to say.

"We’re working as a group and it’s vital that we continue to do so. The right deals for the football club will happen, but we have to be sensible. We have to be clear in what we do and go about our work. January is something you can be pre-planned for, but there’s so many moving parts in January as it’s such a short window that you have to be reactive and proactive, so we’ve got to make sure we do the right business.”