Hatters CEO reveals Town will receive a 'Brucie Bonus' if Jones keeps Saints in the Premier League

Town CEO Gary Sweet has been discussing Nathan Jones' departure to Southampton

Luton will receive what Town CEO Gary Sweet described as a ‘Brucie Bonus’ should former manager Nathan Jones keep Southampton in the Premier League over the next few years.

The Welshman signed a long-term deal at St Mary’s on Thursday morning, taking charge of a Saints side who are currently third bottom in the top flight, with 12 points from their opening 14 games and on a run of just one win in nine matches.

However, they are just a single point adrift of safety ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Liverpool, and with well over half of the season still to play, have every chance of continuing their decade at the top table of English football.

Sweet now hopes that is the case, as he revealed: “I think everybody should have Southampton as a soft second team.

“I don’t really do second teams myself, but actually there is a little Brucie Bonus if they stay up for a couple of seasons, so certainly our accounts office will be Southampton fans for a little while.”

With Jones having signed a deal until 2027 with the Hatters back in January, then Luton have been well recompensed by the Saints for the manager, plus assistant Chris Cohen and first team coach Alan Sheehan, who he took with him.

Reports have stated the figure is somewhere between £2.5m to £4m, but Sweet understandably didn’t want to be drawn on the exact amount, adding: “I’ll be honest, I’ve been so busy over the last few days I haven’t seen any media, I haven't seen anything.

“You know what we are like, there are two parties involved, in fact more than two parties involved and we don’t want to embarrass anyone else.

Advertisement