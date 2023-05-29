News you can trust since 1891
Hatters CEO urges Town fans to 'stay Luton' despite promotion to the Premier League

Club hold open-top bus tour to celebrate going up
By Mike Simmonds
Published 29th May 2023, 19:56 BST- 2 min read

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet has urged everyone connected to the club to make sure they ‘stay Luton’ after reaching the Premier League at the weekend.

Town’s play-off final penalty shootout win over Coventry City at Wembley saw them back in the top flight for the first time since the 1991-92 campaign, just over 30 years ago.

To celebrate the achievement, a promotion party was held at St George’s Square this afternoon, in which fans lined the streets to greet the players on their open top bus tour, with thousands welcoming them on to the stage to greet their heroes.

Luton Town's players on their open top bus tour this afternoonLuton Town's players on their open top bus tour this afternoon
With Luton getting over £100m for reaching the Premier League, it will open up doors for the club to be more ambitious with their plans, but Sweet doesn’t want anyone to lose sight of what they are as a club and a community.

Addressing the crowd, he said: “I love this town, I love this town.

“You know what I love about this town, it’s actually you.

"Everyone in it has got this massive soul, there’s a beating heart here that doesn’t exist in any other town I know and everything we do as a football club is for this town, so this is for you.

“Financially money is important, for our football club it means we can have more ambition as a football club.

"But actually for the town, we can have more ambition and the impact of being in the Premier League will be massive for this town.

"There’s one thing I’ve said to my staff, I’m saying to our players, saying to everybody, I’m saying to all you here as well, is this could be a life-changing opportunity for us, us getting into the Premier League.

"But please, from a character point of view, don’t change, let’s still be us, still grounded, let’s not change.

“Lets keep humble, stay Luton, stay who were are, okay?”

With around a tenth of the money received going on rebuilding the Bobbers stand at Kenilworth Road in order to get the ground ready for the top flight, giving an update on just when work is starting on the stadium, Sweet added: “Yesterday, literally, the boxes are empty now, the scaffolders are coming in to take that down tomorrow.

“It will be Kenilworth Road-plus, on adrenaline!”

