Hatters CEO will conduct a 'thorough search' in a bid to find replacement for Nathan Jones

Town CEO Gary Sweet will look to appoint a new manager at Kenilworth Road during the international break

Hatters CEO Gary Sweet will conduct a ‘thorough search’ to bring in the right person to replace Nathan Jones after the Town manager left for Premier League Southampton this morning.

The 49-year-old ended his second stint in charge of the Luton to agree a long-term deal at St Mary’s taking assistant Chris Cohen and first team coach Alan Sheehan with him.

With chief recruitment Mick Harford returning to the dug-out once more to lead the club in their Championship clash with Rotherham United at Kenilworth Road this weekend, Sweet admitted the World Cup break will aid their search in what he believes is a fine job for whoever is eventually appointed.

He told the club’s official website: “The fact we are looking up towards the Premier League, rather than down towards League One as we were when we brought Nathan back to the club, makes the Luton Town job an attractive one.

“This gives a genuine opportunity to give our continued progress a refresh, and we are treating this process exactly the same as when recruiting players.

"A managerial recruitment group has been set up and has met every day since we were first contacted by Southampton as we conduct a thorough search for his successor, and we are well into that painstakingly detailed process.