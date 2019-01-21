Hatters chairman criticises Jones for the manner of his Luton exit

Hatters chairman David Wilkinson has criticised former boss Nathan Jones for the manner of his departure from Kenilworth Road earlier this month.

The Welshman quit Town to head to Championship side Stoke City just days before a crucial League One trip to Sunderland, plus the club’s Power Court application hearing and with the January transfer window very much in progress as well.

Hatters chairman David Wilkinson

Writing in his programme notes ahead of this weekend’s 4-0 win over Peterborough, Wilkinson said: “Gary (Sweet, chief executive) very eloquently expressed our views about Nathan’s rapid and unexpected departure in his Sheffield Wednesday notes.

“I would just like to wish him well and add my thanks for the work he did and the team he helped to create.

“However the timing and manner of his departure sadly showed that he is not the man he professes to be.

“I must add my thanks on behalf of the board and investors to all operational staff and to Mick (Harford), the coaching staff and all the players for their words, actions and support at this testing time.”

Meanwhile, Wilkinson also heaped praise on the Hatters supporters for the manner in which they remained right behind the club, plus their loyalty in following Town on the road.

He added: "It’s never boring being a Luton Town fan, is it?

“But there are limits. Since the New Year it has been an emotional rollercoaster interspersed with some fantastic football matches and amazing support.

“The number of you who travelled to Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland so early in the year when money is tight was extraordinary, and I for one found myself welling up with pride and emotion.

“It seems that, perhaps because of the size of Kenilworth Road and the time we have recently spent in the lower leagues, other clubs do not realise how well supported we are, and ticket requests and attendances come as quite a shock.

“This is really important for our standing with the authorities and our reputation within football in general. Thank you all."