Hatters chairman insists Town fans should get excited for League One campaign

Hatters chairman believes excitement should be high for Town fans ahead of League One campaign

​Chairman David Wilkinson insists that Town fans should feel increasingly excited about the Hatters’ upcoming League One campaign after his first hand experience of witnessing the club’s pre-season training camp in Slovenia.

​A terrible attempt at bouncing straight back into the Premier League last term saw Luton eventually relegated to the third tier on the final day, hammered 5-3 by West Bromwich Albion to finish inside the bottom three. With an air of frustration often engulfing Kenilworth Road throughout the course of the campaign, it led to previous manager Rob Edwards leaving the club in January, while Wilkinson and his fellow board members also came in for a fair amount of criticism from home supporters both during and after matches due to the poor performances being served up.

It means Town, who have already shed a number of players that took them on their journey to the highest division in English football, are now readying themselves for a season that nobody really wanted as two years after preparing for the top flight, they are now gearing up for a crack at attempting to earn their place back in the Championship by mounting a successful promotion challenge from the third tier.

Hatters chairman David Wilkinson with Gary Sweet and Mick Harford - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Although enthusiasm levels have been low amongst some sections of the Hatters fanbase, having been able to fly out and watch the club’s warm weather training camp last week, culminating in an 8-1 victory over NK Trivlag Kranj, then Wilkinson is beginning to relish the battle that Town face this term with the squad that boss Matt Bloomfield is putting together.

He is confident that Town’s followers will too, as speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, he said: “After the disappointment of last season, I guess I wasn’t too sure what to expect, but it’s been magnificent. It’s seeing them working on the field, as I look at friendships, relationships in the group and the body language and it’s been amazing.

"I’ve missed the last two years but went to all the ones before that and this (camp) I think is up there with some of the best ones I’ve seen. The positivity in the group is really encouraging and I’ve been blown away by it. Matt (Bloomfield) is intent on playing the Luton way. Watching that in action on the pitch is great and I think it’s going to be really exciting for fans this year. I’m certainly excited and I think it’s going to be great, I’m looking forward to it.”

Luton’s match out in Slovenia also showcased some of the talent coming through at Kenilworth Road, as with host of first teamers missing out due to injury, including Mark McGuinness, who returned home, plus Lamine Fanne, the likes of Vladimir Paternoster, Jamie Odegah and Christian Chigozie all featured. Summer signings George Saville, Jack Richards and Nahki Wells got a run-out too, as Wilkinson added: “It was such a shame for Mark that he had to go home and I hope he's all right, I’m sure he is.

"It's never perfect when you’ve got people missing as they’re important parts of the squad, but the ones who have come in for him and the youngsters who have come over recently have been amazing. It’s all part of this camaraderie and what seems to be a close friendship. The new players who have come in have just integrated brilliantly. They’re almost like their part of the team before they’ve even played. There's no distractions when you’re over here, everyone’s together, everyone’s fighting together and playing together. It's just perfect.”