Hatters Championship rivals Sheffield United sack manager Jokanovic after just six months

Slaviša Jokanović has been sacked by Sheffield United

Luton’s Championship rivals Sheffield United have parted company with manager Slaviša Jokanović after just six months in charge.

The 53-year-old joined the club in May following their relegation from the Premier League but wasn’t able to arrest the slump as despite Wednesday night's 1-0 win at Reading, they are 16th in the second tier, eight points off the play-offs with just six victories from 19 games this term, including a 0-0 draw at Kenilworth Road.

U23s lead coach Paul Heckingbottom, who has served as caretaker manager last season, has been installed as the new manager, signing a contract until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa told the club's official website: “We look forward to embarking on a new era in Blades football with Paul at the helm.

"Paul possesses the personal leadership qualities and technical football skills the board feels are essential to successfully implement the board’s strategic directives.

"We are convinced that Paul will play a leading role in improving all aspects of football operations.”

Chief executive officer Stephen Bettis added: “Disappointingly, after a slow start, we have not seen an improvement in results, performances and we’d prefer to be in a better league position.

"A decision has been made and now it is important that we look forward.

"Paul’s style and ethos matches that of the club and we will support him where possible.