Hatters' Championship status is now under real threat following woeful Lions loss

Championship: Luton Town 0 Millwall 1

Luton's Championship status is starting to come under real threat as they lost a sixth game out of seven when beaten 1-0 by Millwall this afternoon after what was yet another absolutely turgid encounter at Kenilworth Road.

Town, whose new manager bounce under Matt Bloomfield just simply hasn't happened, this loss making it one point out of nine, also failed to score for the third match running in front of their own fans, making it just a hugely concerning single point taken from a possible 21 available. That comes despite the former Wycombe boss promising attacking and enjoyable football for the home supporters to watch, but despite some evidence of it in the first half at Oxford on Tuesday night, it swiftly evaporated with another display devoid of any genuine excitement, just two shots on target, but none of them ever looking like hitting the net.

The worrying thing is that Millwall, under a new manager themselves in Alex Neil, who hadn't picked up a victory since he was appointed in late December, and Preston last weekend, represented two sides that Luton would have targeted beating, especially ahead of a month in which they face Sunderland, Sheffield United and Watford.

However, that never happened, or looked like happening, as Town are now in danger of being cut adrift at the bottom of the second tier, with supporters letting the board and the players know their feelings after the full time whistle, the squad roundly booed on their way round the pitch afterwards, with the club’s directors also coming in for some abuse too.

Boss Bloomfield made four changes to the side from Tuesday night, Mads Andersen, Alfie Doughty, Jacob Brown and Carlton Morris in for Tom Holmes, Elijah Adebayo, Isaiah Jones and Zack Nelson dropping to the bench. There was precious little to write about early on, bar one move started by Doughty that saw Brown's shot charged away, as the Lions were forced into an early switch on 17 minutes, Calum Scanlon pulling his hamstring, ex-Hatters loanee Aaron Conolly on.

With half an hour passing and nothing happening, things finally started to liven up for a short period of time after the half-hour mark, Doughty's corner met at the back post by Morris and hitting Brown, who wasn't able to adjust in time, the ball bouncing through to stopper Lukas Jensen. From his kick out, Millwall almost had the lead as Connolly picked up possession and had a crack from 20 yards, Kaminski palming it behind.

Luton then found themselves staring down the barrel on 33 minutes, as despite the ball appearing to go out in the build-up, Connolly was tripped in the area by Marvelous Nakamba. Referee Gavin Ward, who yet again made a number of mystifying decisions throughout the contest, pointed to spot, Connolly himself stepping up only to be denied by the legs of Kaminski, the ball fortunately remaining in his vicinity, so he could prevent any rebound from being tucked away.

Weirdly it was Luton's first penalty save since Simon Sluga also denied a Millwall player, saving from Jed Wallace at the Den back in October 2021. Buoyed by that, the hosts looked to have a bit more urgency about them for all of 60 seconds Morris heading Doughty's corner over on 38 minutes, the rest of the first half played out in front of virtual silence.

After the break, Town were inches away from the opener with five minutes gone, Jordan Clark's deep free kick net by a towering leap from Morris, but his header bounced inches wide. The game then soon resorted to the scrappy nature of the first half, Millwall looking the more likely, Duncan Watmore seeing his angled drive flash behind.

They did take full advantage on 61 minutes though, as Luton opted to bring on Adebayo for Tom Krauß and go with wo upfront, but before that could take effect, the Hatters found themselves 1-0 down, Mihailo Ivanovic with a terrific volleyed finish from outside the box, a goal of extreme quality that was entirely out of keeping with the rest of the contest.

Luton brought on Nelson and Jones, but they could have been 2-0 down on 68 minutes, a cross from the right met by the completely unmarked Ivanovic who volleyed into the ground, Kaminski pawing over the bar. Town attempted to get back into the game, Daiki Hashioka sending a hopeful ball skywards, headed out to Clark whose effort was going behind, helped on its way by Jensen who also caught the midfielder's next curling attempt moments later.

Despite their dire need of a result, with the game taking place before the majority of the other Championship fixtures, it was Kaminski who was the busiest keeper, getting down brilliant to save from Ivanovic's glancing header from a corner, Luton making a mess of their counter-attack as Hashioka couldn't pick out Izzy Jones.

Liam Walsh came on for his first outing under Bloomfield, with a terrific pass to the left that saw Morris's shot deflect over for a corner, Adebayo nodding the set-piece into the grateful swathes of Lions supporters. Official Ward then brought the curtain down on another truly miserable 90 minutes, as the players and board were left in no uncertain terms about what the home fans felt regarding what they had just witnessed.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Daiki Hashioka, Mads Andersen, Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba (Liam Walsh 75), Tom Krauß (Elijah Adebayo 61), Jordan Clark, Alfie Doughty (Isaiah Jones 68), Jacob Brown (Zack Nelson 67), Carlton Morris (C) Subs not used: Tim Krul, Tom Holmes, Reuell Walters, Cauley Woodrow, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

Lions: Lukas Jensen (Liam Roberts 90), Jake Cooper ©. Japhet Tanganga, Joe Bryan, Duncan Watmore (George Honeyman 83), George Saville, Casper de Norre, Mihailo Ivanovic, Raees Bangura-Williams, Calum Scanlon (Aaron Connolly 17), Tristan Carma. Subs not used: Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson, Billy Mitchell, Daniel Kelly, Tom Leahy, Wes Harding. Referee: Gavin Ward. Booked: Saville 71, Andersen 74, Cooper 74, Honeyman 88, Tanganga 90, Walsh 90. Attendance: 11,148 (1,232 Lions).