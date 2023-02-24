Hatters charged by FA for 'surrounding a match official' during Burnley defeat

Luton have been charged by the FA for ‘surrounding a match official’ during their 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley last weekend.

With 12 minutes to go and the Hatters looking good for a point at the very least, referee Jeremy Simpson awarded a penalty against the hosts for handball by defender Gabe Osho.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Team-mate Tom Lockyer was shown a yellow card for his protests before the spot-kick was taken, as he then continued arguing after Ashley Barnes had scored to earn himself an early bath.

However, the punishment might not end there as a statement from the FA said: “Luton Town FC has been charged with surrounding a match official following the EFL Championship fixture against Burnley FC on Saturday 18 February 2023.

“It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 77th minute of the match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Luton Town FC has until Monday 27 February 2023 to provide a response.”

Discussing the incident yesterday, Town boss Rob Edwards said: “Emotions run high.

Referee Jeremy Simpson sent off Tom Lockyer at the weekend

"He was in the game, he was in the moment and yes, he’ll learn from that, but I’m not going to come on here and knock him one bit.

Advertisement

Advertisement