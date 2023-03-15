HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans believe Town can still win automatic promotion to the Premier League

Luton fans are remaining confident that the Hatters can still reach the automatic promotion places this season after a terrific 1-0 victory at Sheffield United on Saturday.

Carlton Morris’s 15th goal of the season saw Town cut the gap to the Blades to just seven points ahead of tonight’s home clash with Bristol City.

United go to Sunderland, as Middlesbrough's hopes were dented after being held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke yesterday.

Luton's travelling fans at Sheffield United on Saturday

Asked on Twitter if making the two was still on, @mikedoney said: “That’s a very good win and brings Luton into the mix.

"As always needs following up with another on Wed and again at the weekend.

"Superb though. Can’t go down now haha.”

@IanWLee23: “Superb win, catching a top team on an off day helps, but even so... superb.

"Lockyer stood out, and Pelly, until he was crocked.

"I hope it's not for too long...

"8 away League wins?

"Top two is possible, but even if Sheff Utd slip up, Middlesbrough are now on a roll...”

@outofbounds58: “Honestly the best performance of the season.

"Pressed hard, looked rock solid at the back.

"Ok SU weren’t at their best but still they’re no mugs.

"For me Bell is the most improved. Really slotted in well at LCB. Drives forward now.

"Hope Pel is ok.”

@crapbearddad: “Adebayo is getting better with each game.

"He was top class in leading the line.

"Pressing up high, a constant threat In attack and class in build up to the goal.

"MOTM by far.”

@kevlennon1: “Brilliant team performance.

"For me probably standout one of the season given quality of oppo.

"Marvellous gives us so much more in midfield & reads game so well but Amari Bell put in one of his best ever performances.

"Don’t rule out what this squad can achieve.”

@Richbow79: “Possibly our biggest away win with fans since we've been back in the championship.

"Top 2 Is still very much on.

"So is mid table.

"Our midfield hasn't been overrun as much in recent games and it's showing in results and performance.

"It's all still possible.”

@shepltfc: “Elijah MOM for me.

“Tireless work all game and produced the one real piece of quality, which proved decisive.

“Give him a 9.5/10

“Everyone else gets a 9 out of 10

“Thought Drameh's corners were on point today, all in the danger area.

"None of that not beating the first man nonsense.”

@rocketman1975: “Based on form as a guide to the last 10 you’d have to tip Boro to sneak it.

“Luton 21 points Finish 81 points.

“Boro 24 points Finish 87 points.

“Utd 16 points Finish 83 points.

“22 Apr v Boro key game.

"Potential other banana skins for us v Watford & Millwall.

"All others seem winnable.”

@Banananey: “Control The Controllables and we shall see!

"Middlesbrough near the end could be huge.”

@eartheart6: “Should be easy enough.

"Sheff Utd and Blackburn embroiled in the cup, still have Middlesbrough at home to get points off.

"Three points to pick up at Millwall...”

@NytroLTFC: “Why not? It's probably a long shot but you've gotta dream right?

"Its just a shame some of the points we've thrown away/not got in the previous games that could stop us getting 2nd.

"But as John Still once said, 'control the controllables'.