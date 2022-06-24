HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans discuss Peter Kioso's exit to Rotherham

Ex-Hatter Peter Kioso left Kenilworth Road this week

Luton sold defender Peter Kioso to fellow Championship side Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee yesterday.

The full back was a popular member of Town’s squad, despite making just 22 appearances after joining from Hartlepool in January 2020, with loan spells at Bolton, Northampton and MK Dons in that time.

Following news of his departure, there was plenty of reaction on social media from Luton supporters, as @LeeDeason7 tweeted: “Good move for all concerned.

"Decent player with plenty of potential. Wish him well.”

@dickiedosh: “Definitely makes perfect sense if Bree is staying.

"If an offer we can’t refuse comes in for Bree then we might regret letting Kioso leave, but surprised that we didn’t wait until later in the transfer window to let him join another club.”

@p_clark60: “Good work by club. Not first choice.

"Take up 1 year option on his contract and then sell him.”

@JamesHailey1: “Oh that makes me sad. I thought he had a future at Luton.

"I rate him.”

@faireality: “Really surprised by that.”

@PaulTsouldj: “Didn't see that one coming.”

@OhWhenTheTown: “Never got the game time he deserved, quality player.

“All the best to him.”

@LutonTownExile: “Not really a surprise.

"Guy wants to play. Can’t knock that.

"He never gave less that 100% for us and meant it. Good luck to him.”

@danlukeashby: “Correct decision to cash in 3rd choice RWB behind Bree and Oneydinma.

"And 4th choice RCB behind Burke Lockyer and Osho.

"Kioso wanted to play games and he wouldn’t have got that at Luton.”

@Richbow79: “Wants first team football but was never getting past Bree.

"Seems fair enough good luck lad.”

@HungryHatter: “I don't know what the actual fee was, but whatever it was if he gets decent game time with you you've got yourselves a bargain.

"Really good player, never let us down and right now I know how Hartlepool's fans felt when we bought him from them!”

@luton_up: “He wanted to leave, no real decision if we want everyone to give maximum effort.

"Fee should bring in a replacement.”

@CalumBright_: “Never had a proper go. Probably a better CB than RB imo.

"But getting money for him with a year left the way we recruit isn't the end of the world.”

@jamotweets: “Just got the feeling he wasn’t a “Nathan Jones Guy”.

"Shame he’s gone as I think he’s quality, good move for Rotherham, hope he smashes it.”

@chazabbb: “Well that isn’t very 5pm signing of you jokes aside thank you Peter, thought you could’ve been a star for us but it wasn’t to be.”

@AnthonyJHayward: “Makes sense when you think about it, never getting in over Bree, and Jones never fancied him anyway.

"Right time to cash in.”

@lutonkimbo: “Good luck to him was a decent squad player and had clearly been looking for another club for a while.”

@JM11_GEE: “Now that's a shame. I thought he'd been working himself into contention during last season and starting to look more confident on the ball.

"He was one for the future.”

@hatter60: “Sorry to see him leave.

"Was a very useful player to have on board, but understandable if he was looking for a regular start.”

@SteveLTFC17: “He doesn't get in ahead of Bree, the club took up the year option on his contract so he's out of contract at the end of next season.

"This gets us some money for him rather than losing him on a free and we have plenty of time to bring someone else in.”

@djballltfc75: “Gutted you was my guilty pleasure

“I know your gonna light up @OfficialRUFC always busting a gut back to front with an eye for a crowd pleasing tackle and goal.

“Good luck prove NJ wrong #LTFC.”

@SelkirkIan: “Always there when called upon, always gave your best.

"Can’t ask for anymore than that. Thank you and all the best.”

@steveniave: “Gutted you have gone - not sure what went on with us - but you leave with a lot of respect from us fans - all the best except in 2 fixtures next year!”

@JamesHailey1: “Ah Peter, Just when you were getting going at Luton.

"Never give less than 100% for us.

"I think Nathan respected that. Good luck with Rotherham.

"Thanks for everything mate.”

@brightonagent: “Gutted, I see you going far, thought you were outstanding for us.

"Thank you and the best of luck. Hope we have some signing on clauses!”

@hollie_hatter: “Sorry to see you go Peter, but hope it works out well for you at Rotherham (except when you play us).

"Thankyou for your part in our rise over the last year.